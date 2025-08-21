Metroid Prime 4 Release Date Possibly Imminent Based on New Update

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond could be nearing a release date announcement following a new update regarding the game. Metroid Prime 4 is one of the most anticipated games Nintendo has ever worked on. It was announced way back in 2017, the same year the Nintendo Switch came out. Unfortunately, about two years later, it was confirmed that development on the project was restarted and this wasn’t a decision that was made lightly. It wasn’t until 2024 that Metroid Prime 4 actually got its first real trailer with gameplay and details on the project, along with its official subtitle. Ironically, it took so long that Metroid Prime 4 is now releasing on Nintendo Switch 2.

Some had hoped that Metroid Prime 4 would be a launch title on Nintendo Switch 2 and it’s possible that was planned at one point, but it was confirmed that the game would instead launch in the console’s first year. As a result, Metroid Prime 4 is releasing sometime before the end of 2025 and will likely be Nintendo’s big holiday release that pushes more people to get Nintendo Switch 2 consoles. The anticipation has been heating up in recent months, especially following a mishap earlier this summer that involved an ad that said Metroid Prime 4 was “out now”. Of course, this proved to be nothing more than a mistake, but did indicate that the game was imminent.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond Gets an ESRB Rating

metroid prime 4: beyond

With that said, the latest update for Metroid Prime 4 sees the game getting its ESRB rating. The new Nintendo title will be rated T for Teen, which is in line with the previous entries in the franchise. The updated rating was reflected on the official page for Metroid Prime 4 on Nintendo’s website. The game will be rated T for Teen for “Animated Blood and Violence”, which is what we’d expect from a game like this.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is now ESRB rated T – Animated Blood, Violence https://t.co/Io4klFDjuC pic.twitter.com/1QsKpu0Qpw — Wario64 (@Wario64) August 20, 2025

Typically, an ESRB rating is issued once the game is content complete. The ratings board needs to know the most extreme kinds of content in a game in order to effectively rate it, something that may not be possible until all content is locked in place. The ESRB is usually given footage and descriptions of the game’s content in order to assign it a rating.

This hopefully indicates that Metroid Prime 4 is about to have its 2025 release date announced as it nears these final stages. It’s unclear if there will be any kind of Nintendo Direct anytime soon, especially since there was one earlier this summer. Nintendo could just announce the release date with a regular trailer and press release, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond will release on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2.