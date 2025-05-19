Minecraft Player Builds “The Entire Known Universe” in Game

Minecraft players have a habit of building some of the most amazing creations possible using nothing but square blocks and a dream. Now that Minecraft has received one of its best updates of all time, player creativity has only skyrocketed, with people building more and more incredible Minecraft creations every day. However, on the scale of incredible Minecraft builds, very little compares to one teenager’s awe-inspiring and yet underappreciated creation: the entire known universe. Replicating our entire solar system, black holes, and even entire galaxies at a Minecraft scale in incredible detail, this builder made this all happen in only a few weeks.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Long before there was ever a Minecraft movie, and certainly before we knew that there might be a sequel, one teenage Minecraft player named Christopher Slayton was doing what many would call impossible by recreating the universe in Minecraft.

Christopher, who shared his incredible journey recreating the universe in Minecraft, uploaded his progress to his YouTube channel ChrisDaCow, not only documenting his progress but showing us exactly how he accomplished this herculean task. With the help of mods, Chris placed and painted every single block to create massive Minecraft-scaled builds that were accurate to the proportions and appearances of the incredible wonders of our known universe.

Not only does he show off his incredible build, but Chris also takes us on a journey skydiving and hiking to the top of a mountain to view the stars. This video, which features incredible feats both inside and outside of Minecraft, has only received tens of millions of views since being shared.

Just one of Chris’ incredible creations

Before you have an existential crisis, Chris did not actually manage to build every single one of the observable universe’s estimated quintillions of planets. “It would be impossible for me to build the entire universe,” Chris admits in his video. Instead, and this is still an incredible task, he builds a scale replica of the entire solar system, a black hole, and many observable galaxies and galactic phenomena, creating what could be the closest we will ever see to the whole universe being built in Minecraft.

What is most incredible about Chris’s build, beyond the fact that he created everything by hand and even replicated the intense nature of light in space, is that he did all of it in just a month, further showing us what the power of creativity and dedication can accomplish.