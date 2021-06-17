Mizkif Reveals the Huge Amount of Money He's Making on Twitch

✖

Matthew "Mizkif" Rinaudo is one of the biggest Twitch streamers in the world. There are entertainers on the platform, and on YouTube, far bigger than Mizkif, but he's in an elite category. Thus it should come as no surprise that he's making a huge amount of money from month to month. Like many Twitch and YouTube, streamers Rinaudo doesn't like to openly talk about his money, but he did he recently provide his viewers a little bit of a window into his personal life and how much cash is currently flowing through it.

While interacting with viewers during a recent Twitch stream, Mizkif revealed that just back in April he made half a million dollars.

"What's the most money you've made altogether in a month," said Mizkif, reading a viewer's question. Before a quick deep breath and a smirk, Mizkif continued, "In the month of April, I made $500,000."

Not only does Mizkif not talk about money often, but he doesn't live a very flashy life, especially compared to many of the biggest streamers on Twitch and YouTube. In other words, the figure he shared took many by surprise, but if you look at just his Twitch numbers alone, it's not very surprising.

Not only are big Twitch and YouTube streamers make big money on just the platform, but many have several sponsorships and are actively getting paid to play certain games. There's a variety of avenues of revenue for Twitch and YouTube stars, especially if you don't mind dipping in more morally grey areas like gambling streams.

