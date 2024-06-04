MLB The Show 24: What To Do Before Season 2

MLB The Show 24 is finally switching over to Season 2 in Diamond Dynasty later this week. Players have been grinding in Season 1 for a few months now, and have completed the first rush to 99 OVR players. With Season 2, things mostly reset. We'll all go back to using low-rated players and start the grind to 99 all over again. However, if you know what to do, you can speed up the process slightly by properly preparing before Season 1 ends in MLB The Show 24. Below, we'll run you through everything you need to do to prepare for Season 2 on June 7th.

How to Prepare for Season 2 in MLB The Show 24

(Photo: San Diego Studio)

The most important thing you can do in MLB The Show 24 right now is finish all of the objectives needed to acquire the headstart XP for Season 2. If you finish every objective, you'll be able to immediately unlock your first Wild Card slot in Season 2, which lets you use Season 1 players in your lineup. If you have a favorite card (especially a Captain) from Season 1, this is the best way to continue using them in your team. You'll be able to unlock up to four Wild Card slots throughout Season 2, but starting with one already open will be huge, especially if you're planning to jump online. Here's everything you need to complete:

The first three objectives are mostly self-explanatory. Those three programs require you to complete specific objectives, though most of them will only take you a few hours to finish if you're playing on Rookie. To earn the eight Season 1 Awards cards, you'll need to complete eight of the Season Awards programs. We would recommend working on them in order because the cards you get from the initial programs can be used to level up the subsequent programs more quickly. Finally, the best way to collect 250 Season 1 cards is through Team Affinity programs. That's doubly important because many of these are going away when Season 2 starts.

Finish Your Season 1 Team Affinity Programs

During Season 1, developer San Diego Studios gave players three different Team Affinity chapters. Each of these was further split into six divisions, allowing players to earn 90 Team Affinity cards and tons of other rewards. The first two chapters will no longer exist once Season 2 launches, so if you want to earn those players, you need to finish that content before June 7th. Team Affinity Chapter 3 will still be available, so you'll still be able to earn those 99s if you want.

Consider Holding Off On Finishing Current Other Programs

This is very situational, but if you haven't completed an "Other Program" (for example, the Lou Gehrig Day program) and have already finished the Season 1 XP Reward Path, you might think about waiting to finish those programs up. SDS has said that current Other Programs will have their XP rewards nerfed at the start of Season 2, but we don't know by how much. It's probably not going to be a major factor in racing through the Season 2 Reward Path, but it could give you a slight boost if you have an extra 10,000 XP waiting in Season 1 programs. That said, if you haven't finished Season 1 Reward Path, you'll probably want to go ahead and complete it.

Finish Out Your Live Series

Remember, when Season 2 starts, we'll only be about to use S2 and Core cards. Every Live Series card is a Core card, so having that collection finished is smart. Not only does that mean you'll have 99 Babe Ruth (one of the best hitters in the game), but you'll also have players like Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout, giving your day-one lineup a huge boost. On top of that, SDS will probably drop several new Captains to start Season 2, and having as many Live Series cards as possible will make it much easier to fill out a lineup.

MLB The Show 24 is available now on PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox platforms. Season 2 launches on June 7th.