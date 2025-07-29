MLB The Show 25 Just Added a NASCAR Track As a New Playable Park

On August 2nd, 2025, Major League Baseball will host the first-ever Speedway Classic at Bristol Motor Speedway. The game will be between the Cincinnati Reds and the Atlanta Braves. The 146,000-seat Speedway is usually host to NASCAR events, but the MLB is giving it a baseball makeover, and early projections claim well over 100,000 fans will be in attendance. MLB The Show 25 is jumping in on the celebration, bringing a new stadium and an exciting Diamond Dynasty program to the game today.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Image Courtesy of Sony San Diego

While the actual game isn’t taking place until August 2nd, MLB The Show 25 players can hop in today, giving them a few extra days to check out the massive new stadium. The Bristol Motor Speedway stadium is the biggest official stadium we’ve ever seen in The Show and features all kinds of little touches nodding toward its NASCAR roots. Most notably, you can see the racing track along the outfield lines. It’s a sight to behold and will only make you more excited for the real-life event.

Over in Diamond Dynasty, The Show is celebrating the event with a new program and event. The program features several rewards that will excite Braves and Reds fans, though it’s worth noting Reds’ star Elly De La Cruz seemingly isn’t included. He’s been a popular player for new cards this year, so it’s nice to have a few new faces, but a top-rated De La Cruz would undoubtedly make most players’ teams by this point.

That said, there are still a few big-name players in the program. Most notably, you can earn a 99 OVR Ronald Acuna Jr. He’s always a great player in The Show, so getting a free, top-rated card is a welcome addition. The other 99 in this program is Reds’ pitcher Chase Burns. Joining those two are 98 versions of Braves’ pitcher Spencer Strider and Reds’ second baseman Matt McClain. In addition to the players, you’ll earn new profile icons and bat skins celebrating the teams and the event.

There’s also a limited-time multiplayer event. If you jump in and use players from the Braves and Reds, you can earn Live Series players. It’s not going to be a game-changer event, but it’s a fun way to spend time in the new stadium, while still earning rewards. The event will wrap up on August 7th, so you have about a week to jump in.

Remember, the MLB Speedway Classic’s first iteration kicks off on August 2nd at 7:15 PM ET. It’s going to be quite the spectacle and worth tuning into if you’re a fan of baseball or just want to see a massive crowd. Here’s hoping the game is able to bring the all-time MLB attendance record of 115,300 people and deliver a great game.

MLB The Show 25 is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch. It’s a great time to hop in. Not only is the new stadium an awesome addition, but Diamond Dynasty just kicked off its Hall of Fame program, making it very easy to pick up several top-rated players and get straight into online competition.