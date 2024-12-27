Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak DLC Bundle Gets Huge Sale, but Not for Long

Monster Hunter Rise and the Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak DLC are some of the most highly acclaimed entries in the series. This is especially impressive considering the praise and reception of Monster Hunter World and Monster Hunter World Iceborne DLC. Monster Hunter Rise has been around since 2022 and its DLC was released shortly after and has consistently gone on sale. Newcomers to the series would be wise to pick up this entry in the Monster Hunter series, especially before the release of Monster Hunter Wilds. Anyone who has yet to pull the trigger is in luck, as Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak is heavily discounted right now.

While Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak was initially released as an exclusive for Nintendo Switch, both have since been released on Steam. Fortunately, players on Nintendo Switch can pick up Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak for the low price of $14.99, while Steam players can grab the game and DLC for $12.59 if they go through Fanatical. Otherwise, the Steam edition is on sale for $14.99 as well. These sales end January 1, 2025, making the perfect holiday gift or a great entry point into the series in preparation for Monster Hunter Wilds.

Monster Hunters Wilds Seikret.

Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak bundle is typically $59.99 with a deluxe version being available for $69.99. The ongoing sale is a phenomenal deal and likely will be one of the lowest prices for a long time. The Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak bundle has gone on sale for $19.99 fairly often, but hardly as low as $14.99.

Dedicated players should have enough time to complete Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak before the release of Monster Hunter Wilds, though Nintendo Switch players will have to go to another platform, as a Switch release of Monster Hunter Wilds does not appear to be happening. Capcom has released what fans can expect for Monster Hunter Wilds on other platforms though.

However, those who simply want to jump into the Monster Hunter series will be right at home with Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak. Each Monster Hunter game is a standalone entry and is not needed to play other Monster Hunter games. This means players can enjoy Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak regardless of whether they have played previous entries or intend to play Monster Hunter Wilds.

The Monster Hunter series is well-known and one of the best for taking on giant monsters, crafting gear, and playing with friends. It’s had multiple entries and a new Monster Hunter Outlanders is set to join the series on mobile, though no release date has been given. Monster Hunter Rise introduced the Wirebug, a new tool that grants players increased mobility.

Players have until January 1, 2025, to grab this incredible deal on Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak. There is no telling when another deal this good will be available on Steam or the Nintendo eShop, so if there has even been a time to jump into Monster Hunter Rise it’s now. Waiting for Monster Hunter Wilds is another valid option as there is only a few short months until the latest Monster Hunter is released.