Monster Hunter Wilds Is Banning Players for Using Mods

Capcom is now banning accounts in Monster Hunter Wilds for the unauthorized use of pre-release content. With Title Update 1 being live, several players have been suspended for mods that unlock armor and equipment already in the game, but not yet available to the public. These include event items that PC players discovered in the game files. By using mods, players have been able to unlock this content early; however, they are now having their accounts banned.

Those who use mods in Monster Hunter Wilds to unlock the Sakura Event Equipment & Scarf and Arch-Tempered Rey Dau Armor early are being suspended. In an official statement, Capcom insists that those who do this are violating the terms of the agreement and are actively seeking them out and punishing them. It further stated it would not be able to respond to individual inquiries regarding bans, possibly indicating they are permanent and irreversible.

The unauthorized acquisition or use of unreleased content (such as armor) is a violation of the rules.



As of the release of Title Update 1, accounts found to have clearly engaged in such misconduct are now being suspended…

The bans are not random, as Capcom is verifying this unauthorized use in Monster Hunter Wilds with its own tools. The developer further encouraged players to report those they see using these mods to unlock the armor early. With mods primarily available on PC, this is directed toward this platform.

The community’s response has been mixed. Some agree with Capcom’s decision, while others are calling the bans theft, forcibly removing the game from players who have paid for it. Mods are an integral part of the PC experience, and this is no different for Monster Hunter Wilds.

Capcom seeks to create a safe, fair, and enjoyable experience for all Monster Hunter Wilds players, and this is one measure used to ensure that. This is likely a single instance of Capcom enforcing its codes of conduct, and the studio promises to continue these measures going forward.