Monster Hunter Wilds Special Event Happening This Weekend

Monster Hunter Wilds is poised to be the biggest entry in the series, combining the best aspects of Monster Hunter World and Monster Hunter Rise. Capcom has held numerous betas, giving players a look at the game before the official launch on February 28th. Fans are eager to jump into the game and experience the next generation of Monster Hunter, making the wait even more agonizing. However, a new event has been announced, and while not much is known about it, fans are in for yet one more surprise. The event will be an in-person event, but will also be livestreamed for fans as well.

PlayStation Japan is partnering with Capcom for this special event, which has been dubbed “PLAY! PLAY! PLAY! Monster Hunter Wilds Special Event” and will be held on February 22nd at 17:00 JST. It will feature the producer of Monster Hunter Wilds, Ryozo Tsujimoto, and the director, Yuuya Tokuda. It will be hosted by Hatsuna Matsushima.

Monster hunter wilds heavy bowgun.

While no information was shared about the event, fans have been theorizing what will be shown. It is unlikely any new major information will be shared given how close the event is to Monster Hunter Wilds launch, but the title suggests fans will see gameplay. Capcom has confirmed it will be the first time players will see the arena field, a location where players can encounter monsters captured.

Based on who is involved, Capcom may be using the event to show off more cooperative gameplay. With both the producer and director present, fans may get to see some high-level Monster Hunter Wilds gameplay.

Monster Hunter Wilds has already seen sales despite not having been released. Capcom has even revealed DLCs and free goodies. Monster Hunter Wilds looks to be an impressive entry in the series, and fans should definitely not miss out.