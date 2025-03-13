Mortal Kombat 1 T-1000 & Conan Intro Pits a Different Arnold Against a Terminator

Mortal Kombat’s guest fighters give players the chance to mash characters from different universes together, like pitting the Predator against Leatherface or Rambo against Spawn. Mortal Kombat 1 carries on that tradition, as shown in the latest intro video that has Conan the Barbarian facing off against the upcoming T-1000. And the Terminator 2: Judgment Day antagonist is more than aware of Conan’s likeness to his archnemesis in the film.

The T-1000 notes that the barbarian “[looks] like the T-800,” to which Conan replies asking if that is another machine. Afterwards, they get into starting positions for the fight.

Obviously, this is a reference to how Arnold Schwarzenegger played both the T-800 in Terminator 2 as well as Conan the Barbarian in the self-titled 1982 film. And while Robert Patrick is reprising his role as the T-1000 in Mortal Kombat 1, Schwarzenegger did not voice Conan here nor did he play the T-800 in Mortal Kombat 11. However, actor Chris Cox, who took over as the T-800 in MK11, was handpicked by Schwarzenegger.

This is not the only intro to poke fun at actors who have showed up in multiple franchises that are crossing over with Mortal Kombat. DC Comics’ Peacemaker pointed out how the T-1000 looked like his dad, a reference to how Patrick was also August “Auggie” Smith in the acclaimed HBO series.

These intro videos come right after a Kombat Kast where developer NetherRealm Studios walked viewers through both the T-1000 and Kameo Madam Bo before both of their releases on March 18th for those with the Khaos Reigns expansion (they launch a week later for everyone else). This stream also contained a peek at what will be in the next balance patch, which includes new moves for General Shao, Mileena, Baraka, Kenshi, Sub-Zero, Tanya, Reiko, Stryker, and Tremor.