Mortal Kombat 11 DLC Character Seemingly Deconfirmed

A rumored Mortal Kombat 11 DLC character has seemingly been deconfirmed. For those hoping to see horror movie villain Michael Myers as the game's next DLC character or as part of the next wave of DLC characters, it's looking like you're going to be disappointed. Recently, the creative director of the game Ed Boon has been teasing either the game's next DLC character or possibly the next few. At least, this is what fans think he's been cryptically teasing with his various "klues."

In the replies to one of these "klues" Boon confirmed he isn't teasing Michael Myers. Now, if Boon has been teasing a singular DLC character, this would mean the game's next DLC character isn't Michael Myers. However, if he's teasing multiple DLC characters, then MM still has a chance, however, most of the klues don't appear to be teasing the Halloween character either.

For now, Michael Myers hasn't been outright deconfirmed, but it's looking unlikely he will be in the game's next wave of DLC characters, and even less likely he will be the next DLC character if there's only one.

Ed Deconfirmed MM for the clue about Myers, and I don't think Myers fits Klue 1 (Look to the sky), nor klues 3 & 4 (seriously 6 / six degrees). https://t.co/frgAaUzhQt — thethiny 🐰 (@thethiny) October 7, 2020

It's worth pointing out that the game's next three DLC characters seemingly leaked last month, and none of them were Michael Myers. That said, for now, the characters' exclusion has not been hard deconfirmed, which means there's still a chance, even if it's a small one.

Thankfully, we don't have to wait much longer to find out if Michael Myers is coming to the game in the near future. NetherRealm Studios has confirmed we are getting MK11 news tomorrow, and it's almost certainly related to DLC.

