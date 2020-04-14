New Mortal Kombat Movie Gets First Trailer

After first being spotted online not long ago, Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind has now been confirmed by Warner Bros. with a new trailer released this week. The new Mortal Kombat movie is the latest in the series of animated movies within the fighting game universe and stars Kenshi, the Mortal Kombat fighter that's been playable periodically throughout the games. Other characters were spotted, too, but the film itself does not yet have a confirmed release date.

The first trailer for Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind can be seen below courtesy of Warner Bros. Entertainment. It stars Manny Jacinto as Kenshi, the fighter who's seen both before and after he loses his vision which was one of the key characteristics of the character in the games.

Based on what's seen in the trailer, the Black Dragon faction will serve as the primary antagonistic group opposite of Kenshi. We see a few members of that party in the trailer such as Kano, Kabal, and Erron Black as well as other Mortal Kombat favorites like Shang Tsung.

Though this is indeed our first official look at the movie, we still don't know when it'll release. No date was provided in the trailer, but it was confirmed that this one – like the other Mortal Kombat Legends movies – will head straight to Digital and Blu-ray releases. Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge was the first in the series and unsurprisingly kicked things off with the established beef between Sub-Zero and Scorpion. Following that was Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms which continued the rivalry storyline to a degree but focused more on Johnny Cage and incorporated additional Mortal Kombat characters into the formula. It's been pointed out already that this new Mortal Kombat Legends movie appears to have adopted a new animation style compared to what we've seen in the other two, so it'll be interesting to see how that's received compared to the responses to the first two films.

Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind does not yet have a set release date but will come directly to Digital and Blu-ray.