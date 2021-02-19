Mortal Kombat Mileena Funko Pop Exclusive Enters the Arena

It's been quite some time since Funko added new Pop figures to their Mortal Kombat lineup, but launching this Mileena figure one day after the debut of the movie reboot trailer makes a lot of sense.

Of course, this Funko Pop is based on the toothy Mileena from the Mortal Kombat video game series - not Sisi Stringer's creepy sai-licking Mileena that we saw in the trailer and movie poster for the upcoming film. Presumably, we will see those teeth turn up in the movie at some point. Funko is probably already working on the Pop figure for it. In the meantime, the current Mortal Kombat Mileena Funko Pop is a GameStop exclusive that you can pre-order right here for $11.99.

Speaking of Mortal Kombat, the 1995 Mortal Kombat film and the 1997 sequel Mortal Kombat: Annihilation were recently packaged together in a fancy exclusive SteelBook Blu-ray set with digital codes for $14.99. You can pre-order the Mortal Kombat SteelBook Blu-ray bundle here at Best Buy, who have corned the market on SteelBook exclusives.

Granted, it would have been better if the set was in 4K (and Annihilation wasn't included if we're being honest). However, there's no guarantee that a 4K release will ever happen for the original Mortal Kombat and we don't know why they would bother with Annihilation. That said, the original film is definitely worth owning. Annihilation might be worth a laugh at the very least. Or, as many will point out, it will be useful as a coaster.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.