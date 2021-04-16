Mortal Kombat Trailer Hidden Kitana Tease Discovered

✖

This week, Warner Bros. Pictures finally revealed the first-ever trailer of the new 2021 Mortal Kombat movie, and while the fatalities and the theme song remix provided quality entertainment, it wasn't enough to distract fans from wondering where the heck Kitana was. Like Johnny Cage, Kitana was missing from the trailer, and so far, there's been no word of her inclusion, causing many Mortal Kombat fans to worry that she didn't make the cut. And this may be the case, but there is a Kitana tease hidden within the trailer, you just have to look hard enough.

Over on YouTube, Mortal Kombat expert Dynasty pointed out that there's one scene in the trailer where one of Kitana's famous steel fans can be seen being used as some type of decoration, suggesting it's not been getting much use.

Unfortunately, this is the extent of the tease, and right now it doesn't leave much room for expansive speculation. Could it be a hint she's in the movie? Sure. Could it be a mere Easter Egg? Absolutely. Could it be a hint that Warner Bros. hasn't forgotten about the character and is just saving her for a sequel? Yup.

Right now, there's no saying what this scene means and if it has any significance. Further, while Mortal Kombat fans are speculating over it like mad, it hasn't been enough to prompt any type of reply from any official party.

(Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures via Dynasty)

Mortal Kombat is set to drop on April 16, 2021. Upon release, it will be available via HBO Max and available in theaters across the country. For more coverage on the reboot -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here or check out the relevant links below:

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you think of this Kitana tease? Will she be in the movie or saved for a sequel?