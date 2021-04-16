Mortal Kombat Trailer's Original Movie Theme Song Remix Is Everything Fans Wanted

The new Mortal Kombat movie trailer is now out, and fans seem to be loving this new adaptation of the iconic fighting game series. However, as any true MK fan knows, this isn't the first time the franchise has taken a crack at the big screen; the 1995 Mortal Kombat movie remains cult-classic - in part due to its slamming soundtrack. The Mortal Kombat (1995) theme song remains one of the more popular and recognizable movie themes of all time, and fans have definitely been chatting about whether or not the new Mortal Kombat movie would honor the original film by importing that classic techno theme music.

Well, 26 years later musical tastes have changed, but the new Mortal Kombat trailer still finds a way to work the classic 1995 theme song into this new era. You'll hear it really kick in near the end of the trailer (2:04), right after the epic moment when Scorpion (Hiroyuki Sanada) utters his iconic "Get Over Here!" line in the fight with Sub-Zero: A slower-paced, orchestrated version of the 1995 Mortal Kombat theme!

The Mortal Kombat (2021) trailer only gives us a fleeting taste of the new Mortal Kombat theme remix, but the final orchestrated music in the trailer, plus some earlier samples, clearly indicate that the techno influences and melodies of the 1995 Mortal Kombat theme are definitely worked into the soundtrack of the new film.

The only problem is: Right now, it seems like some Mortal Kombat fans are having trouble catching the 1995 theme music Easter eggs buried in the new soundtrack: