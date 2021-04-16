Mortal Kombat Trailer's Original Movie Theme Song Remix Is Everything Fans Wanted

By Kofi Outlaw

The new Mortal Kombat movie trailer is now out, and fans seem to be loving this new adaptation of the iconic fighting game series. However, as any true MK fan knows, this isn't the first time the franchise has taken a crack at the big screen; the 1995 Mortal Kombat movie remains cult-classic - in part due to its slamming soundtrack. The Mortal Kombat (1995) theme song remains one of the more popular and recognizable movie themes of all time, and fans have definitely been chatting about whether or not the new Mortal Kombat movie would honor the original film by importing that classic techno theme music.

Well, 26 years later musical tastes have changed, but the new Mortal Kombat trailer still finds a way to work the classic 1995 theme song into this new era. You'll hear it really kick in near the end of the trailer (2:04), right after the epic moment when Scorpion (Hiroyuki Sanada) utters his iconic "Get Over Here!" line in the fight with Sub-Zero: A slower-paced, orchestrated version of the 1995 Mortal Kombat theme!

The Mortal Kombat (2021) trailer only gives us a fleeting taste of the new Mortal Kombat theme remix, but the final orchestrated music in the trailer, plus some earlier samples, clearly indicate that the techno influences and melodies of the 1995 Mortal Kombat theme are definitely worked into the soundtrack of the new film.

The only problem is: Right now, it seems like some Mortal Kombat fans are having trouble catching the 1995 theme music Easter eggs buried in the new soundtrack:

Where is It?

Fans get an epic new Mortal Kombat trailer filled with rich stories, epic martial arts action, and all the bloody fatalities they can handle... and yet the first question on a lot of minds is THIS. 

There It Is!

Other fans watch the new Mortal Kombat movie trailer and instantly spotted that little sonic Easter egg! 

They Better Use The Original Music

Calm down, Mortal Kombat fans, it's clearly in there - just listen closely. You can bet there will be an epic moment in the full movie where that melody slaps again. 

When You Hear It...

The Mortal Kombat fans that do catch theme song Easter egg are certainly loving the discovery! 

Stuck In Our Heads Again

It took a lot of discipline (and therapy) to get that '90s Mortal Kombat theme out of our heads. And now... total relapse. 

Perfection

For some fans, the Mortal Kombat trailer was a perfect amount of story, action, fatalities, and soundtrack preview. They'll be there as soon as this film drops on theaters/streaming. 

MORTAL KOMBAAAAAT!

You know you want to scream it! 

Mortal Kombat hits theaters and streams on HBO Max on April 16th. It's directed by Simon McQuoid.

