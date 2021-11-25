MrBeast Drops Squid Game Video And Fans Can’t Handle It

MrBeast finally released that Squid Game video and social media is buzzing about it. With the Netflix smash-hit still chugging along in the service’s Top 10. Upon seeing the show for the first time, MrBeast resolved to throw his own version of the game. The YouTube star is no stranger to massive stunts to give away lavish prizes, so this was a no-brainer for him. (Now, one could debate if people really ‘got’ the show if they were excited at the prospect of it playing out in real life.) This would undoubtedly be the biggest video he’s ever undertaken as the set-up took literal weeks to pull together. Now, it’s complete and the video has more than a million views in short order. That massive number will climb as the hours creep onward. A lot of MrBeast’s fans have been waiting for this exact moment, since he announced his intentions on social media. Check out the wild posts down below.

For fans of the series, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk had some good news recently. “So, there’s been so much pressure, so much demand, and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice,” he told the AP. “But, I will say there will indeed be a second season. It’s in my head right now. I’m in the planning process currently. But I do think it’s too early to say when and how that’s going to happen.”

