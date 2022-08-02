MultiVersus Confirms Wonder Woman Is Getting Buffs

At this point, the free-to-play platform brawler MultiVersus has really only had one major patch -- the one that coincided with the title launching into Open Beta at the end of July. That said, Player First Games co-founder and MultiVersus game director Tony Huynh has been publicly chatting about some things coming in the future, including a new character and other "cool stuff" that is in store. That includes, but is not limited to, a brief confirmation that Wonder Woman is set to receive buffs of some kind in an upcoming update for MultiVersus.

In general, Huynh has been quite active on social media following the game's Open Beta launch. He's been responding to requests for upcoming additions, support issues, and generally seeming to have a good time interacting with fans. In addition to the upcoming buffs for Wonder Woman, Huynh previously noted that Bugs Bunny would also be nerfed in the near future.

She got some buffs in the build after evo — Tony Huynh (@Tony_Huynh) July 31, 2022

If you are somehow not aware, "evo" in this specific example is in reference to the upcoming fighting video game tournament Evo 2022. It's set to start on August 5th and run through the weekend. The event will also feature a 2-on-2 tournament for MultiVersus with a prize pool of $100,000. In other words, it seems like any major changes -- including the aforementioned buffs for Wonder Woman -- will arrive on August 8th or later.

In general, MultiVersus is currently available in Open Beta on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. The video game is a free-to-play platform brawler with a focus on 2-on-2 team fights. The title includes full cross-play support as well as server-based rollback netcode. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the free-to-play platform brawler video game right here.

What do you make of the continued comments about a big patch after Evo 2022? Are you looking forward to MultiVersus' Wonder Woman getting a little love in the patch notes? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!

[H/T VGC]