NBA 2K21 Now Available On Apple Arcade

NBA 2K21 is now on Apple Arcade and fans are stoked to play their favorite game on the go. Apple has made getting those highly sought-after titles a priority in the early days of the service. Now, sports fans have an absolutely great option right there on iOS products. For 2K this is basically a win as more options mean the game can be in more hands than ever. It seems like every year they find a way to top the previous entry. That has continued with 2K21 if you look at the sales numbers. Apple Arcade wrote on Twitter, “The @NBA2K experience... right in your pocket. Take the action on the go with NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition. From 5-on-5 basketball with current or all-time greats to streetball in Blacktop, this game is packed with variety.” So, you can go ahead and check this out right now on any of those devices.

The @NBA2K experience... right in your pocket. 🏀 Take the action on the go with NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition. From 5-on-5 basketball with current or all-time greats to streetball in Blacktop, this game is packed with variety. Beat the buzzer: https://t.co/cIYnz4Ws47 pic.twitter.com/cJ5DCcQbmc — Apple Arcade (@AppleArcade) April 9, 2021

Over on the Visual Concepts side of things, president Greg Thomas was hyping the game for fans near the original launch window. “NBA 2K21 is a monumental leap forward for the franchise,” he offered. “We’re combining all of our experience and development expertise to craft the best game possible and for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, we are building the game from the ground up to take full advantage of next-gen power and technology.”

NBA 2K21 is out now on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, and Apple Arcade. Check out 2K Games and Visual Concepts official description of the game down below:

"NBA 2K21 is the latest title in the world-renowned, best-selling NBA 2K series, delivering an industry-leading sports video game experience. With extensive improvements upon its best-in-class graphics and gameplay, competitive and community online features, and deep, varied game modes, NBA 2K21 offers one-of-a-kind immersion into all facets of NBA basketball and culture - where Everything is Game."

