NBA 2K22 Announces Launch of Season 2 Feature

NBA 2K22 is bringing a new feature to current-gem for Season 2. Players will now be able to take advantage of The Park After Dark. 2K is rolling out the red carpet for players as things shift for Season 2. There are a whole lot of upgrades on the horizon for the next few months. In the game, users are encouraged to use their digital hoops skills to build their empire. Michael Jordan is a focal point for the fans as he set the template for the highest-end superstars in the league today. You really can’t get to players having this kind of power without His Airness. So, by building rep and earning virtual currency, you can unlock new gear to show off on the Fall-themed courts. Or test your skills in the desert during Park After Dark. 2K has even promised other surprises that will take place over the course of Season 2. Check out what they had to say about the park addition down below:

“Following the Halloween activities, be sure to check out the new excursion: Park After Dark coming later in Season 2! At a soon-to-be disclosed location, players can hoop, shuffle and rave in the desert,” they wrote. “A variety of experiences will be made available for players, ranging from dunk contests to shootouts, plus 2v2 and 3v3 courts. Accessorize your wardrobe and pop under the blacklights with fun and crazy styles to make your game stand out even more.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/NBA2K/status/1450850545544179721?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Coming to Season 2 is an all-new quest allowing you to ball out from the get-go. Rebirth, making its debut in NBA 2K22 MyCAREER, gives players the opportunity to jump to a 90 overall on new-gen or skip 10 pre-completed MyPOINTS levels on current-gen, but only after earning the Rebirth reward. For new-gen players, you must first obtain the quest from ATM by the NBA Store and Club 2K before you can begin completing 10 3v3 or 10 2v2 City games with a 90 overall rating or higher to unlock Rebirth. Current-gen players will need to complete 10 3v3 games once they reach a 90 overall rating to earn Rebirth.”

“Once achieved, players will be able to choose between a normal save file or a Rebirth save file when creating a new MyPLAYER, and can create a Rebirth save more than once. By creating a Rebirth save, players will open the door to myriad new rewards, such as Badge points, and more. From the jump, up to 30 Badge points on new-gen and up to 20 Badge points on current-gen will be spendable and available for upgrades, which should go a long way toward improving your MyPLAYER. Regardless of your platform, players will benefit from a generous head start in a number of categories. Lastly, Season 2 comes with fresh new quests and shiny rewards for completing them, including a Skull Ring and a medallion that glistens around your neck. These rewards are available for all players in Season 2!”

Will you be checking out Park After Dark? Let us know down in the comments!