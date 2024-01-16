NBA 2K24 Locker Code Provides Free Packs for MLK Day

NBA 2K24 kicked off its fourth season last Friday, introducing a ton of new cards into MyTeam and opening up a bunch of new rewards in MyPlayer. That makes it a great time for new players to hop in and start to build up their team or player before getting into the more competitive side of NBA 2K24. Today, the developers at 2K Sports have made it even easier for fans to get an upgrade by adding new Locker Codes in 2K24 that celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day. There are two different Locker Codes that you can use. One gives you a free pack from a recent prom,o and the other gives you a nice boost in MyPlayer and an MLK Day t-shirt.

NBA 2K24 MLK Locker Codes

Celebrating MLK Day with a Locker Code 🎁



Enter this code for a Deluxe Pack in MyTEAM! pic.twitter.com/dOeRlHICpz — NBA 2K MyTEAM (@NBA2KMyTEAM) January 15, 2024

The first MLK Day Locker Code gives players a free Deluxe pack from one of the more recent promos. Because it's a Deluxe pack, you're guaranteed to get a player from that promo in your pack, which means you have a chance to pack someone that will instantly make your lineup better. Here is the Locker Code:

2K24-MYTEAM-MLK-HB3V

When you use the code, you'll earn a 'Tis The Season: Future, Rewritten, Inferno, or New Year's Resolution Pack. There's no real way to pick which pack you'll get because it's mostly random, but you can influence it somewhat with 2K24's ball-dropping minigame. Between the four types of packs, there are a ton of great players you can earn. Here are some of the highlights:

96 OVR Pink Diamond Inferno Tracy McGrady



96 OVR Pink Diamond Inferno Stephen Curry

96 OVR Pink Diamond Inferno Andrei Kirilenko



96 OVR Pink Diamond Rewritten Adam Morrison

96 OVR Pink Diamond Rewritten Derrick Rose



95 OVR Pink Diamond New Year's Resolution Luka Doncic



95 OVR Pink Diamond New Year's Resolution Klay Thompson

95 OVR Pink Diamond 'Tis the Season: Future Victor Wembanyama



On the MyCareer side of things, players will get a Double XP Token that they can use to earn extra XP for the season pass. They'll also pick up an MLK t-shirt to celebrate the day. Here is the Locker Code:

HAPPY-MLKDAY-2K24-SRC3

How to Claim Locker Codes in NBA 2K24

If you've never claimed a Locker Code, you'll be happy to hear that it's a simple process. First, you'll want to head into MyTeam from the main menu. Then, you need to scroll down to the "Community Hub" tab under the MyTeam Home page. Once you enter that menu, see an option called "Enter Locker Code." Go into that menu and enter one of the codes above to claim the reward. You can also use the official NBA 2K24 app to type in Locker Codes a bit quicker, but you'll need to download that on your phone if you want to take advantage of it.

NBA 2K24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. These Locker Codes expire on January 22.