NBA 2K24 v1.2 Fixes Several Lingering Bugs, Full Patch Notes

NBA 2K24 has been out for about a week, giving players plenty of time to hop in and start to find all the issues in the launch build. Today, the developers at Visual Concepts dropped the first patch for NBA 2K24. It isn't as all-encompassing as some fans might've hoped, but it does set the stage for future updates. It also includes several key fixes and adjustments that address some of the largest bugs impacting performance.

Most notably, the v1.2 patch is introducing several updates for MyCareer. For example, you'll no longer be able to use the same Floor Setter on multiple badges, and you won't be passing Michael Jordan on the GOAT list before winning seven championships anymore. The NBA 2K24 team has also taken out a fan-favorite bug that was causing the physics to go wild after using the new controllable rim hangs.

The best news out of the update is that more fixes are coming. This update is more of a table-setter, and 2K announced that a much larger patch will come out before Season 2 launches. You'll find the full patch notes for NBA 2K24's v1.2 update below.

NBA 2K24 v1.2 Patch Notes

Developer Note: We are working quickly to resolve the most user-impacting issues being reported. Feedback from the community has been quick and clear; we thank you. The patch we will release prior to the launch of Season 2 will contain a much broader set of fixes and improvements spanning the entire game.

GAMEPLAY

Fixed an issue that was causing physics to break when using controllable rim hangs in certain situations

THE CITY

Numerous fixes to game stability in the City have been made

Resolved a user-reported stutter when playing games on the RISE affiliation courts

You can now properly join a friend in the Gatorade Rental Courts when using the Social Menu

MyCAREER/QUESTS/PROGRESSION

Adjusted the Minimizer quest so it is easier for all player types to complete

Fixed a rare issue that could cause a hang when loading into a MyCAREER save

Addressed an issue that could prevent advancement to the second NBA season

Resolved a hang when heading to the arena floor before NBA games

Michael Jordan can no longer be passed on the GOAT tier list before winning your 7th championship

Users can no longer apply the same Floor Setter to more than one badge.

MyTEAM

Resolved user-reported issues with games played after playing Triple Threat Online: Co-Op games

Lowered the difficulty of Triple Threat Online: Co-Op games against the CPU to Pro

Added the ability to select a lineup before entering Triple Threat Online: Co-Op \

MyNBA

Resolved a hang that could occur in the Trade Finder menu when exiting and re-entering under certain conditions

Fixed an issue that could cause the Warriors to get rebranded incorrectly going into future seasons in MyNBA

NBA 2K24 is available now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms.