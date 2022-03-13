The Witcher Season 3’s First New Cast Member Revealed

Filming on the third season of The Witcher has yet to begin, but things seem to be moving along nicely for the Netflix series. According to Redanian Intelligence, actor Safiyya Ingar will be joining for Season 3, and they are the first newcomer confirmed for The Witcher. The outlet mentions that several other major roles have likely been cast, particularly since filming is set to begin in the near future. Ingar’s role in the new season has not been confirmed, but Redanian Intelligence speculates that the actor could take on the role of Milva, an archer that met Geralt in Baptism of Fire.

Milva had a compelling narrative in her appearances in Andrzej Sapkowski’s books. The character endures quite a bit of tragedy throughout her story arc, and it would be interesting to see how the Netflix series might bring it to the screen. Unfortunately, readers should take any of this speculation with a giant grain of salt until something is officially confirmed by Ingar or by Netflix.

There’s quite a bit of anticipation ahead of The Witcher Season 3, but very little concrete information has been revealed, at this time. Season 2 released towards the end of 2021, after a long, and incredibly difficult production. The first season of The Witcher proved hugely successful for Netflix when it released in the winter of 2019, and a second season was announced before the show even aired. However, Season 2 was faced with a number of significant hardships. The coronavirus pandemic caused multiple filming delays, and Geralt actor Henry Cavill suffered a “very, very bad” ham-string tear. Hopefully, this season will go much more smoothly!

Redanian Intelligence previously reported that filming for the new season of The Witcher will begin this month, and will take place in three European countries: Italy, Slovenia, and Croatia. There is currently no known release window for the new season, but filming on The Witcher: Blood Origin wrapped last year, so fans should have the prequel series to help fill the gap while they wait!

Are you a fan of The Witcher on Netflix? Do you plan on watching the next season?