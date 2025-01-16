10 Video Game TV Shows and Movies You Can Watch on Netflix Right Now

In the age of adaptations, no book or video game is safe from getting turned into a movie or TV series. In the last few years, plenty of games have made their way to a new format, with shows based on Fallout, The Last of Us, and more. While not all adaptations live up to the original, there are plenty of solid video game TV and movie interpretations out there – many of which gamers can enjoy from the comfort of their own homes. Next time you’re looking for something to watch, try these video game-inspired shows and movies on Netflix.

Pokemon Horizons: The Series

Liko, Roy, and the Rising Volt Tacklers in Pokemon Horizons

There are quite a few Pokemon-related options still available on Netflix, but personally, I’m here to recommend the fresh take brought by the first series without Ash. Pokemon Horizons: The Series introduces new heroes and features plenty of Pokemon from the Paldea region, including Liko’s partner, Sprigatito.

As Liko and the Rising Volt Tacklers use their airship to travel to a few different regions, this series is a fun way to revisit favorite Pokemon video game memories while enjoying a brand new story that ties in some familiar elements from Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Arcane

The main cast of arcane on netflix

Few video game adaptations have been quite as successful as Arcane, which is based on characters from League of Legends. This show has gained popularity above and beyond the fanbase from the games, however, becoming a popular animated series in its own right.

With stunning animation and a devastatingly emotional storyline, Arcane has captured a massive audience and impressive 9/10 star rating on IMDB. Whether or not you know a thing about League of Legends, this is one Netflix series to add to your Must Watch list.

Carmen Sandiego

Carmen Sandiego on her Netflix adventure

This animated series based on everyone’s favorite red-hatted criminal mastermind gained such popularity, it inspired a reboot of the video game series. This series puts Carmen Sandiego in the role of using her master thief skills to stop the evil agents of V.I.L.E.

Fans of the original games and new audiences alike love this series that puts a new spin on Carmen’s story, earning it an astonishing four-season-and-counting run on Netflix.

Sonic Prime

Sonic races to save multiple universes in Sonic Prime

While the Sonic movies may not be on Netflix, a few of the animated series are, including Netflix Original Sonic Prime. This series puts a multiversal spin on Sonic, as the Paradox Prism sends him to multiple universes in his battle against the Chaos Council.

This series already has three season, with plenty of “gotta go fast” adventures for fans of the speedy blue hedgehog to enjoy.

Pokemon Concierge

Psyduck is the star of Pokemon Concierge

Two Pokemon shows on one list? Yes, I know, but listen. Stop motion Psyduck. This stop-motion creation is a different take on the Pokemon universe, as our main character takes a job on an island where Pokemon come to relax.

Pokemon Concierge was a runaway hit for a reason. It’s adorable and heartfelt, with a message that we burned out Millenials can relate to. Another season is on its way, but for now, the first one is there on Netflix for anyone to enjoy.

Dragon Age: Absolution

Adventurers assembled in Dragon Age: Absolution

Dragon Age fans had an interesting year, with a mixed reaction to the changes made in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. But before this game changed up appearances, there was Dragon Age: Absolution.

This animated series based on the video games follows a group of thieves working to steal a powerful artifact from the Tevinter Chantry. It takes place between the events of Dragon Age: Inquisition and Dragon Age: The Veilguard and features a few characters from the games. With a 92% score on Rotten Tomatoes, the show is clearly worth a watch for fans of the games or those who enjoy a good anime.

Castlevania: Nocturne

Castlevania Nocturne leans into the spooky vibe

There are actually a couple of Castlevania shows to choose from on Netflix, but as Nocturne is about to launch its second season, we’ll go with this recommendation for our list. This animated series is based on the Castlevania: Rondo of Blood and Castlevania: Symphony of the Night.

The series centers on Richter Belmont, a descendant of Belmont family, and is set during the French Revolution. With a stunning voice cast and impressive set of accolades, it’s worth catching up on this one so you can roll right into season 2, which releases on January 16th.

The Witcher

Live action Geralt in The Witcher

The Netflix series based on the Witcher gaming franchise is another massive success in the video game to TV adaptation game. Although fans have mixed opinions about the recasting of Geralt, most agree that the first few seasons are well worth a watch, if nothing else.

With three seasons currently available on Netflix, The Witcher brings a live action spin on the beloved games that’s perfect for tricking your non-gamer friends into learning about your favorite franchise. And with The Witcher 4 on the way, now is a great time to get back into the series. Plus, Henry Cavill, if you’re into that sort of thing.

The Angry Birds Movie

Red in The Angry Birds movie



Did the mobile game about throwing angry birds at things need an adaptation? Maybe not, but is has… several, somehow? For those looking for a silly movie based on a video game, The Angry Birds Movie and several spin-off animated series are ready to go on Netflix.

This kid friendly movie sees the angry Red bird headed t anger management, only to learn his rage might be needed to fight the oncoming pig invasion. With a 44% on Rotten Tomatoes, this may not be the best thing you’ll ever watch, but it’s got a start studded voice cast and will do well enough for family movie night.

Dota: Dragon’s Blood

Confronting a dragon in Dota: Dragon’s Blood

As far as Netflix video game adaptations go, Dota: Dragon’s Blood boasts a pretty impressive 7.7/10 rating from fans. Based on Dota 2, the series had a 3 season run from 2021-2022. The series follows Davion, a Dragon Knight who winds up tied to a dragon, and moon princess Mirana.

While no game-to-screen adaptation is going to be perfect, many fans feel this one captures the essence of the franchise beautifully while still creating a compelling story in its own right.