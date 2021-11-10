The Witcher: Henry Cavill Comments on Geralt Possibly Getting Naked

Netflix’s The Witcher and basically all versions of the novel series by author Andrzej Sapkowski, CD Projekt Red video games included, have no problem with characters getting naked and nudity in general. That said, the Netflix series has real people playing these roles as opposed to just words on a page or digital models, and it seems like maybe Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia will never be truly seen in the buff. At least, according to a new interview with Cavill.

“It would have to be particular, it would have to be specific to the storytelling,” Cavill told The Hollywood Reporter in regards to getting nude on the show as part of a lengthy, wide-ranging interview with the actor. “I would say there’s not the space for it.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

That isn’t an outright refusal to do it, of course, but it does come right up to the line of a simple “no, thank you.” Notoriously, both the CD Projekt Red video games and the first season of Netflix’s The Witcher included a scene of Geralt in a bathtub that is much beloved at this point, and Geralt does show a fair bit of skin, but that might be as far as all that goes. Even so, Cavill previously promised that there will be something for everyone that likes that sort of thing.

“Geralt only showers from now on. He invented the shower for this very reason,” Cavill jokingly said when asked about more bathtub scenes earlier this year. “Myself, personally, there’s no bathtub scenes, but people will not be disappointed, there’s plenty of man flesh to be observed.”

In case you somehow missed it, Netflix recently announced a show for kids and families as well as The Witcher Season 3. The first eight-episode season of Netflix‘s The Witcher is now available on Netflix. Making The Witcher, a documentary special, is also available to stream on Netflix. The first season of The Witcher: A Look Inside the Episodes is also, also available to stream on the platform now. And last, but not least, the anime film The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf is also now available.

The Witcher Season 2 will launch on the streaming platform on December 17th. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner on The Witcher. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Freya Allan as Ciri, and Joey Batey as Jaskier. New cast members for Season 2 include Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) as Vesemir, Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Basil Eidenbenz as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, and Mecia Simson as Francesca — among others. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Netflix’s The Witcher right here.

What do you think about Cavill’s comments in regards to Geralt possibly showing up nude in the series? Are you excited for Season 2 of The Witcher to release on Netflix? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!