New Battlefield 6 Update Removes Fan-Favorite Glitch; Full Patch Notes Revealed

A brand new update to Battlefield 6 has been announced, and it fixes some major issues in the game, including one that some fans enjoyed. Although Battlefield 6 launched to high-praise last month, there were some critiques that fans had that have taken some time to address. Battlefield Studios worked hard on getting a completed game off the ground and then quickly followed it up with the start of Season 1, which saw new maps, modes, weapons, and a battle pass begin rolling out into the game. However, the biggest update came in the form of Battlefield REDSEC, a standalone free-to-play game that includes a hefty battle royale.

Now that a lot of that extra content is deployed, Battlefield 6 has been receiving fairly regular updates that fix some of the biggest issues in the game. Fans have had a lot to say about how flairs and anti-air weaponry work, how weapon bloom impacts the gunplay in the game, and much more. There’s been a pretty open dialogue with fans on what is and isn’t intended in Battlefield 6 alongside these updates, so players can know that things they’re saying are being addressed one way or another. With that said, a brand new update will be released tomorrow and we have the patch notes!

This new Battlefield 6 update will make fixes to ensure lock-guided missiles will be properly counted by flares, made a number of technical changes, and much more. One of the biggest fixes will remove the ability to use a recon drone to get to other areas. This is a fan-favorite technique where players hop on a drone and hit it with a sledgehammer, causing it to fly upward. It was useful for flanking enemies without using ziplines or stairs and getting into otherwise inaccessible areas, but it was a bit of a problem and immersion-breaking, so it is being taken out.

You can find the full patch notes below.

Major Updates for 1.1.1.5:

CHANGELOG,

PLAYER:

Fixed an issue where dispersion would be higher than intended when going from sprint to firing in ADS.

Fixed an issue where dispersion would incorrectly scale with movement speed and always assume the player is moving at maximum movement speed for the stance.,

Tuned landing animation to reduce excessive camera and weapon movement when aiming down sights, improving visual stability during and after landing. This update also resolves instances where the ADS aim could be displaced when sliding.

VEHICLES:

Fixed an issue where Lock-Guided Missiles did not get countered as expected when met with enemy countermeasures such as flares.

GADGETS:

Fixed an exploit allowing players to ascend and access unintended areas when standing on the XFGM-6D Recon Drone by hitting it with the Sledgehammer.

MAPS & MODES:

Fixed an issue where vehicles did not spawn correctly in Breakthrough and Conquest.

Fixed an issue where matches sometimes would start with all sectors and objectives active at the same time.

Fixed an issue in Strikepoint on Siege of Cairo where destruction did not reset at halftime.

UI & HUD:

Fixed an issue in Vehicle Customisation locked Anti-Air Vehicle presets did not display their unlock criteria as intended.

PROGRESSION:

Fixed an issue where the shotgun weapon challenge “Kill 5 Enemies With a Shotgun Without Reloading” did not complete properly.

Fixed an issue where progress for the “Engineer Specialist 3” Assignment did not save correctly.

PORTAL:

Fixed an issue where “SpawnLoot” would not spawn Ammo or Armor.

Fixed an issue where players with community creations privileges set to Block could still access user-generated Community Experiences when the party leader hosted a match.

AUDIO:

Fixed an issue where activating the BF PRO Radio Channel through the Commorose did not play any sound

REDSEC,

PLAYER:

Fixed an issue where Battle Royale (Quads) matches did not end after the last team was eliminated.

Fixed an issue where being killed immediately after a mobile respawn completed could result in the squad being eliminated instead of reviving remaining teammates.

Fixed an issue where players could become stuck in a top-down view of the map after redeploying.

Fixed an issue where players retained their Second Chance after redeploying and did not transition to the End of Round screen after their next elimination.

