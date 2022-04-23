Ubisoft Report Reveals Future of Ghost Recon

✖

According to a new report, Ubisoft has internally delayed the next Ghost Recon game. The Ghost Recon series has quickly become one of Ubisoft's most reliable franchises after soft-rebooting the series. The game was a much more traditional military shooter up until Ghost Recon: Wildlands, which took the series into the open world with a focus on special forces taking down drug cartels. Its sequel, Breakpoint, followed in its footsteps by doubling down on the open world. The last game received a mixed reception at launch and Ubisoft recently announced it would no longer be supporting the title, but it seems like the next Ghost Recon is still years away.

According to a new report from Kotaku which addressed the rumors of a possible Ubisoft acquisition, the next Ghost Recon is "further out" than Ubisoft had planned. It seems the publisher is having a bunch of internal issues resulting in games like the next Far Cry and the next Assassin's Creed getting pushed back quite a ways. To make up for some of this, Ubisoft is reportedly reworking a planned Assassin's Creed Valhalla expansion into a linear, standalone game that can pad out the release schedule. Ubisoft has a lot of games in the works right now, but a lot of them have been left without concrete release dates or even general windows.

As of right now, Ubisoft is working on Skull and Bones, a game that has been in development hell for nearly a decade, a Star Wars game, an Avatar game, and many others, but there isn't a lot to show for most of them. It seems like the next Ghost Recon can be added on to this list, as the publisher is experiencing all kinds of changes and issues. As of right now, it's unclear just how far away the game is, but at least fans can expect a free-to-play Ghost Recon game in the somewhat near future.

