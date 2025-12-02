New Horror JRPG Sequel Gets Overwhelmingly Positive Reviews From Original Game Fans

Thanksgiving might seem like a weird day to launch a new horror RPG game on Steam, but that’s exactly what developer Eeny, meeny, miny, moe did last week. Technically, the indie team’s games launched several years ago in Japan, so don’t be alarmed that Black Souls 2 is launching on Steam just a few months after the first game. Regardless, it’s here now, giving a much wider audience the chance to jump into a world heavily inspired by Alice in Wonderland.

Black Souls 2 is actually the third game in the series, with Red Hood’s Woods preceding the first Black Souls. This sequel takes the dark-fantasy setting from Black Souls and builds on it with quite a bit more content. There are 11 different endings to uncover, and in a break from Black Souls, you can’t collect multiple endings in one cycle. You’ll need to play through Black Souls 2 several times to uncover everything.

Fortunately, you’ll want to do just that. Black Souls 2 is beloved by its fans because it mixes violent, explicit content with realistic characters and a relatively grounded story that fans can relate to. To be clear, this is a very adult game, so you’ll want to be prepared before heading in. That said, if you come in with the right expectations, you’ll find a game that fans are giving overwhelming praise.

As mentioned, a lot of that comes from the in-depth storyline that puts your choices at the forefront. In Black Souls 2, every NPC character can die, which opens up tons of ending possibilities. There are 45 Heroines to meet, upping the cast quite a bit from the original game. On top of the story, players like the tough-as-nails combat. The developer describes it as “tactical and tense ATB combat,” and some fans liken the difficulty to Dark Souls, though that’s pointing more toward the brutality of combat, not how you’re actually fighting.

The one issue with the Steam release is that it is heavily censored from the original Japanese release. Fans have put out a patch that restores most of that content, even giving you the option to turn off content you’d rather not see. That lets you better tailor your experience, which is always good for a game that’s exploring more adult themes.

It’s also worth noting that this is an RPG Maker game. That’s not necessarily a bad thing. Many RPG Maker games have found massive audiences and high scores from critics. However, games made with the development tool do have a certain look about them, which can turn off some players. Simply put, don’t expect a visual masterpiece on par with games like Final Fantasy VII Rebirth with Black Souls 2.

Again, that doesn’t mean Black Souls 2 isn’t a solid RPG. If you’re looking for something to dive into that brings adult themes, in-depth storytelling, and engaging gameplay, Eeny, meeny, miny, moe’s latest Steam release is worth checking out.

