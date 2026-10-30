New Leak Gives Early Look at Upcoming Pokemon & McDonalds Collab

The Pokemon Company International appears to have accidentally revealed an upcoming McDonald’s Pokemon Trading Card Game collaboration a year before its expected release. The mistake came in an official announcement for the 2026 Pokémon Happy Meal promotion, which included images of 15 cards bearing an unexpected set symbol. Rather than showcasing the cards collectors can expect next month, the company appears to have published cards intended for a future promotion. The post has been taken down, but it has given fans an early look at the potential 2027 collection, including artwork that could offer clues about upcoming releases.

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The report comes from PokeBeach and suggests the 2026 McDonald’s Pokemon promotion begins in the United States on November 10. This year’s collaboration will feature collectible plastic Happy Meal box toys and 15 Pokemon cards, including Chandelure, Palafin, and Zoroark. McDonald’s also shared promotional images confirming the expected card selection. However, the official announcement from The Pokemon Company featured an entirely different lineup, as evident by the cards’ set symbols, which suggested the cards shown were actually a part of next year’s set.

The Pokemon Company May Have Revealed Its 2027 McDonald’s Cards Early

The biggest clue is the set numbering. Cards from the upcoming 2026 McDonald’s Pokemon TCG promotion carry an “M26” symbol, identifying them with this year’s collection. However, the cards featured in The Pokemon Company’s official announcement display an “M27” symbol instead. This heavily implies the revealed cards are not actually the upcoming 2026 collection but the set due out next year. The Pokemon Company has not officially confirmed a 2027 set, but this likely means one is already planned.

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Check out this article on PokeBeach for all the details:



➡️ https://t.co/cczHaei1aV pic.twitter.com/8hxFTbQWEt — PokeBeach.com💧 (@pokebeach) October 29, 2026

The apparent early reveal includes 15 Pokemon: Bulbasaur, Rowlet, Sprigatito, Charmander, Torchic, Squirtle, Piplup, Pikachu, Raichu, Clefairy, Slowpoke, Marill, Gengar, Eevee, and Snorlax. Several are familiar favorites, but Squirtle stands out. PokeBeach suggests that the artwork has not yet appeared in Japan, suggesting it could originate from an upcoming Pokemon TCG release. Two possible connections are Aura Seeker and Mega x Mega Parade, although its exact origins remain unconfirmed.

The Squirtle card could also provide a clue about another upcoming Pokemon TCG release. PokeBeach notes that McDonald’s Pokemon promotions traditionally feature reprints of cards from previously released sets, rather than cards debuting ahead of their original releases. If the apparent M27 collection follows that tradition, Squirtle’s inclusion could indicate that its original card could be from an unreleased set next year.

Despite all this, The Pokemon Company could easily shift gears and change up its plans, or even cancel this leaked 2027 set. If the plans are already set in motion this early, there is no telling what changes could happen between now and release. Regardless, fans still have the 2026 Pokemon and McDonald’s collab to look forward to, and an early look at what may come next year.