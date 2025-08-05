New Mecha Break Freebies Revealed for August

Free-to-play mech shooter Mecha Break was a highly anticipated game for many people. It saw positive reception during playtesting, but reviews wound up mixed after launch. This was largely due to the game’s monetization model, which many found surprisingly steep compared with what the game looked like prior to launch. Since then, Amazing Seasun Games has made some notable changes to the monetization model. Now, a new round of freebies offers even more for free-to-play gamers to enjoy in Mecha Break.

Mecha Break lets gamers customize their Pilot and Mech, with a variety of cosmetic options on offer. Many players have created some truly stunning works of art in the game since it came out. But not everyone wants to spend on custom colors and costumes, which is where freebies come in. Like many games these days, Mecha Break is offering some free in-game items as Twitch drops. And August’s Mecha Break freebies certainly have an interesting theme.

Mecha Break’s Operation VERGE Game Mode in Action

For the month of August, gamers can get up to six free items in Mecha Break. Each freebie centers on the same Bombfish puffer fish theme, but with a different take. The items are all cosmetic only, so no in-game upgrades or perks are on offer this time around.

All Mecha Break Twitch Drops for August 2025 & How to Get Them

Here’s what you can get for watching Mecha Break streams on Twitch from August 4th to August 30th:

Boomfish Insignia – Watch 20 Minutes

Mood Regulator Eyebrow Accessory – Watch 30 Minutes

Fish Hoopla Accessory – Watch 60 Minutes

Rage Bank Nose Accessory – Watch 120 Minutes

Pufferfish Face Mask – Watch 180 Minutes

Can’t Bait the Willing Tail – Watch 240 Minutes

To claim the Mecha Break Twitch Drops, players need to watch a participating Twitch stream for the amount of time indicated above. You will also need to make sure your Twitch account is connected to your Mecha Break account. When you have earned a reward by watching a participating Twitch stream, you should see a “Claim Now” pop-up. After you claim an item, it will be sent to your Mecha Break in-game mailbox within 24 hours. For more details about claiming Twitch drop rewards for Mecha Break, you can check out the official FAQ.

Mecha Break has offered a few different waves of Twitch drops since launch, with many of them being more limited-time offers like weekend specials. Having a full monthly schedule like this looks to be a new direction following the launch celebration. So, it will be interesting to see if additional limited-time drops roll out this month like they did in July or if this is the new Twitch drop freebie model moving forward.

Mecha Break is available for PC via Steam, Xbox Series X|S, and on Android devices. It is verified for Steam Deck. Mecha Break is free to play with optional in-game purchases.