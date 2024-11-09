New Pokemon Projects Officially Teased After Leaks

Earlier this year, The Pokemon Company set up an offshoot of the main organization called “The Pokemon Works” which was first revealed by a trademark finding. The Pokemon Works was to be a part of The Pokemon Company’s headquarters itself which ensured what it would be closely connected to ongoing Pokemon projects, but what those projects looked like was unknown. We still don’t have names or anything specific related to the experiences that’ll come from The Pokemon Works, but thanks to a new, official site that’s now gone live, we know a bit more about the new subsidiary.

Within The Pokemon Works, The Pokemon Company is working with ILCA, a Tokyo-based developer that’s worked on Pokemon projects in the past. The most notable of those include Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl which featured ILCA as the main developer, but the studio also worked on Pokemon Home which has served as a hub for Pokemon games for years now.

But now, The Pokemon Company and ILCA are working on something new — or perhaps it’s multiple somethings? A site for The Pokemon Works has gone up now which is only in Japanese, but a translation of the landing page (via DeepL) paints a picture of the collaboration.

The ongoing goal between the two Pokemon partners is to create a “rich experience” focusing on Pokemon that’ll transcend geographical and generational boundaries. That’s good news for those in the West since it means that unlike some other Pokemon projects which sometimes take awhile to go worldwide (assuming they ever do at all), this sounds like it’ll be one everyone will be able to enjoy regardless of where you are.

On the same page, Takuya Iwasaki said the plan is to create “more realistic and accessible Pokemon experiences,” though it’s unclear if that means multiple projects or if there’s one specific project in mind that’ll yield different types of experiences. The teaser site has only silhouettes of Gengar, Pikachu, and Snorlax with no other hints to speak of.

While it’s important to note that there’s nothing on the site specifically mentioning this, the big Pokemon leak that impacted GameFreak and related companies last month did unearth something about a project between The Pokemon Company and ILCA. Evidence was discovered that suggested there was a co-op multiplayer game in the works that was codenamed “Synapse,” but hardly anything else is known about the game.

One passage on the site for The Pokemon Works may be a vague reference for this leak, or rather the broader leaks overall. The Pokemon Works’ Takuya Iwasaki who penned the post commented that “the road to development is sometimes difficult” but that these challenging times test the resolve of those involved.