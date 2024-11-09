Pokemon Legends: Z-A Starters Leak Features a Surprise

The Pokemon Legends: Z-A starters have leaked, but there is a surprise Pokemon fans were not expecting. The leak comes the way of Riddler Khu, a very well known and reliable Pokemon leaker. Taking to social media platform X, the Riddler Khu commented on the key art for the 2025 Pokemon World Championships, which recently leaked in the massive Game Freak hack.

Within this key art are three starters, more specifically, the Pokemon X and Y starters: Chespin, Froakie, Fennekin. At the time, many assumed their appearance in this key art all but confirmed they would be the starters in 2025’s big Pokemon release, Pokemon Legends: Z-A. However, there was no guarantee of this because in the past Pokemon World Championships have had key arts that had nothing to do with the starters for that year’s game.

Fast-forward, and Riddler Khu has squashed this doubt, but added an interesting new wrinkle. Quote-tweeting the key art leak, they posted “Say hi to Ikkaku.” For those that don’t know, Ikkaku is the leaked codename for Pokemon Legends: Z-A. In other words, this seems to be a pretty blatant confirmation that Chespin, Froakie, Fennekin are indeed the starters.

Adding to this, Riddler Khu notes, “don’t worry, something is different,” suggesting there is something new with the starters, who won’t just be copied over from Pokemon X and Pokemon Y. This could presumably be reference to new forms or new evolutions perhaps, but this is just speculation. Unfortunately, this is the extent of the tease.

Of course, what is here should be taken with a grain of salt. While Riddler Khu has proven pretty consistency reliable, there is no way to validate this new information, which is also laced with speculation.

At the moment of publishing, Game Freak and Nintendo have not commented on this new leak and the speculation it has created. We do not suspect this will change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more Pokemon coverage — including all of the latest Pokemon news, all of the latest Pokemon rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Pokemon deals — click here.