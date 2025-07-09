New R.E.P.O. Update Delivers Bug Fixes & Player Friendly Settings

After months of teasing, Semiwork released the first big Early Access update for R.E.P.O. a few weeks ago. Technically, the devs took a bit of time off after deploying this massive patch. But not too much time off, apparently. Though the new update brought in some exciting features, there were a few bugs introduced, as well. Today, R.E.P.O. got another update to fix some of these bugs and add a few new settings to improve accessibility.

R.E.P.O. has taken Steam by storm in Early Access. The multiplayer horror game with a sense of humor has been delighting gamers from day one. Part of the charm is definitely the weekly videos from Pontus, part of the team at Semiwork. Not only do these videos keep gamers updated about the future of R.E.P.O., but they also have a fun style that makes them engaging to watch. Pontus recently challenged fans to guess what’s next by solving a several-week-long riddle in his videos, but he kept one secret locked down. This latest hotfix update for R.E.P.O. comes as a very welcome surprise!

The new Photo Blaster in action in R.E.P.O.

Today’s R.E.P.O. update is a relatively minor one compared to the v.0.2.0 release. However, v0.2.1 brings in some important changes. The game now shows a photosensitivity warning to players. Semiwork has also added a new photosensitivity setting for gamers who need to tone down the flashing lights in the game. Those are the only new features in the patch, but it also includes a few important bug fixes. The “Stuck in Loading” error has now been resolved, and some vulnerabilities that let hackers exploit the game have been patched.

R.E.P.O. Patch Notes for v.0.2.1

For the full list of changes in this latest update to R.E.P.O., check out the official patch notes from Semiwork below:

NEW

Splash Screen – Game now displays our logo and a photosensitivity warning. Skip with any input after the first time!

Photosensitivity Setting – Added toggle to disable Boom Box color pulses, Gumball Machine overlay, Stun Grenade and Extraction Point lights and warning.

FIXES

“Stuck in Loading” Error – Previously forced exit to main menu now offers an option instead.

Multiplayer – Fixed a couple hacker vulnerabilities.

Menu Invite – Fixed issue where menu invite button did nothing for players with Steam Overlay disabled.

Steam Overlay Joining – Fixed bug where the game got stuck when joining via the Steam Overlay from some menus.

The Cart Cannon weapon in R.E.P.O.

This will likely be the last update to R.E.P.O. for a while, barring any future hotfixes to address bugs. The team is taking some time off before diving into the next major update in Early Access. If you want to know what’s coming, be sure to tune into those weekly Summer of Semiwork videos to solve the riddle.

Have you been playing R.E.P.O. since the Museum Update? What do you think of all the new features? Let us know in the comments below!