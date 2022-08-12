SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake Gets New Gameplay Trailer

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake has received a new gameplay trailer. SpongeBob video games were a major part of many peoples' childhoods, particularly for those who grew up during the PS2 era. Games like SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom were massive hits, creating classics that fans wanted to see remade. A few years ago, THQ Nordic released a remake of Battle for Bikini Bottom that gave fans what they had been asking for. Although the game definitely showed that time hasn't been super kind to it, it was still a fun game that gave fans what they wanted.

Now, following an official reveal last year, THQ Nordic is showcasing what almost seems to be a spiritual successor of sorts with SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake. SpongeBob and Patrick fall into possession of "Mermaid Tears" which grant wishes, but the two get carried away and their wishes tear "open the very fabric of space and time." This will send our beloved heroes through different worlds, ranging from prehistoric times to the Wild West, offering a whacky new adventure for the duo. The game will feature the show's original voice cast reprising all of their roles, a number of iconic costumes to wear, and a bunch of new platforming mechanics that seem to evolve the formula from Battle for Bikini Bottom. As it stands, it looks like anyone who enjoyed SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom is in for a real treat because The Cosmic Shake looks like a far more refined version of that game.

As of right now, there doesn't appear to be a release date for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake, but given there was a ton of gameplay featured in the trailer, it's probably coming sooner rather than later. It has been quite some time since we got a brand new SpongeBob game, let alone a truly good one, and it seems like THQ Nordic may be investing in the series quite heavily going forward. Only time will tell if this game is good, but it's still nice to see new SpongeBob games.

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake will release for Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.