New Sims 4 Teaser Gives Fans First Look at Enchanted by Nature Details

The full reveal for our next big The Sims 4 Expansion Pack is just a few days away. But if Simmers thought EA planned to stop showing off teasers, they thought wrong. Today, the @TheSims account on social media officially revealed the exact time for the full Enchanted by Nature pack reveal. Not only that, but we got a look at a brand-new teaser trailer that shows some of the first looks at Enchanted by Nature and Innisgreen in action! The full expansion reveal premieres on July 12th at 11 AM EDT, but the teaser tells us a few things.

We’ve had a few enticing teasers for Enchanted by Nature already, thanks to the expansion pack teaser website. However, we haven’t seen much footage of what the new in-game world and items will look like with the new Sims 4 expansion. The nitty-gritty details will remain hidden until the full expansion trailer drops on June 12th. However, the new teaser shared by @TheSims does give us a first look at some parts of Innisgreen, in motion!

Is there faeblee dust in our eyes?👀✨



Tune in June 12 @ 8AM PT for The Sims 4 #EnchantedByNature Reveal Trailer ➡️ https://t.co/ZgLR4VpUzD pic.twitter.com/08BHQYCamG — The Sims (@TheSims) June 10, 2025

The brief teaser is just about 20 seconds long, but it shows off some animations from the new The Sims 4 expansion pack. In the teaser, we see some enchanting plant life, a waterfall and pond, some friendly-looking gnomes, and a whimsical new woodland bench. But most interesting of all is the final frame, which shows a wise old tree with a face. It’s like a magic-infused version of Grandmother Willow from Pocahontas. Given that trees have often served as portals to strange new magical worlds in The Sims, this is likely a bigger teaser than it seems. What sort of secrets does this wise tree have to share?

How to Watch the The Sims 4 Reveal Trailer for Enchanted by Nature & What to Expect

The reveal trailer will debut on the official Sims YouTube account at 11 AM EDT on June 12th. If you tune in live, you can join the excitement right in the live stream chat on YouTube. But don’t worry if you can’t make it, because the premiere should be available to watch on demand after its debut.

Reveal trailers for new The Sims 4 expansions are usually about 2-3 minutes long. They typically highlight the biggest features that Simmers can expect from new packs. They usually show off cinematic scenes featuring new gameplay elements like items, Create-a-Sim updates, and features. It’s a good way to get the overall feel for an upcoming pack as a first feel on whether it’s one you need to add to your collection.

One of the website teasers for the next Sims 4 expansion

Following the expansion pack reveal, The Sims 4 will also treat gamers to a deep dive gameplay trailer. These extended trailers offer a more in-depth look at actual gameplay footage from the new pack. Unlike the cinematic vibes of the reveal trailers, gameplay trailers are often narrated to explain the new features and elements from the new expansion in more detail. The gameplay trailer for Enchanted by Nature will debut on June 26th, with the exact time to be revealed.

Since both will arrive well ahead of the launch, the reveal trailer and gameplay trailer for The Sims 4: Enchanted By Nature should help you decide if you’re grabbing this new expansion at launch. Enchanted by Nature is set to release on July 10th and will likely go up for pre-order around the time of the gameplay reveal trailer.