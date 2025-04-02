Nintendo Announces New Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Amiibo

Today’s Nintendo Switch 2 Direct marks the biggest drop of Nintendo news we’ve had in a while. In the lead-up to announcing its new console and all the bells and whistles that come with it, Nintendo has been fairly quiet. Now, it looks like today’s Direct has opened the floodgates. Shortly following the showcase about its new console, Nintendo dropped some additional news about merch that will arrive alongside the Nintendo Switch 2 console in June. Nintendo is releasing four new The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom amiibo figures on June 5th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Today’s Nintendo Switch 2 Direct featured news about a brand-new game in the Hyrule Warriors series, which is set in the Legend of Zelda universe. The new game is called Hyrule Warriors – Age of Imprisonment and will be a prequel to Tears of the Kingdom, so it makes sense that Nintendo would also introduce Amiibo featuring characters from this game. While the release date for Hyrule Warriors – Age of Imprisonment hasn’t been confirmed, the Tears of the Kingdom amiibo figures will arrive on June 5th alongside the new console.

amiibo figures of Tulin, Yunobo, Riju and Sidon from The Legend of #Zelda: #TearsOfTheKingdom are releasing on June 5! Each one can unlock a fabric for Link’s paraglider, as well as weapons and materials for your adventure. pic.twitter.com/fG9dBiQftP — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 2, 2025

As noted in the @NintendoAmerica post about the figures, the characters featured in the new The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom amiibo are Tulin, Yunobo, Riju, and Sidon. Each figure will also unlock a fabric for Link’s paraglider, as well as additional weapons and materials. The specific rewards that will be available in the game haven’t yet been confirmed, and it’s not clear if they will be exclusive to these amiibo or if they will be similar to in-game rewards for connecting other, previous figures.

In addition to the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom amiibo, gamers can get exclusive in-game items by linking a wide variety of Legend of Zelda amiibo to the game. While not confirmed, it’s possible that these newly released amiibo will similarly have in-game rewards for the new Hyrule Warriors game when it releases.

Price & Preorder Info for New Tears of the Kingdom amiibo Still to Come

The price for the new figures hasn’t been revealed just yet, though the Link The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom figure that launched with the game currently costs $15.99 on the Nintendo store, as do the Zelda and Ganon figures. More recently released amiibo as recent as 2024 are also set at this price point, so it’s likely that the individual figures will cost around $15.99 USD each. However, the actual price has not yet been confirmed by Nintendo.

The four new amiibo will join these three in the Tears of the Kingdom lineup

If the pattern follows from the previous amiibo for the game, we may also be able to preorder the figures ahead of their full release. As of now, however, preorders are not available for the new Legend of Zelda amiibo figures. However, you can preorder a Nintendo Switch 2 console starting on April 8th if they register on the My Nintendo Store.

Will you be grabbing any of these new amiibo figures for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom when they release? Let us know which character you’re going for in the comments below!