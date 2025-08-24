Nintendo Amiibo Figures Get a Rare Discount, Knocking 50% Off

Nintendo’s amiibo line can get pretty expensive. Over nearly 11 years, the line has seen a lot of figures released, covering tons of different games and franchises. If that wasn’t problematic enough for collectors, the line has seen some price increases in 2025, seemingly because of the tariff situation that has resulted in lots of video game hardware getting more costly. As a result, some amiibo collectors have to be a little more picky than they might have been otherwise. Thankfully, a great discount is happening right now, knocking multiple figures down by 50%.

The deal is happening right now at GameStop, where the recently released Street Fighter 6 amiibo can be found for just $19.99, down from the normal $39.99. During the sale, Luke, Jamie, and Kimberly can all be snagged at the lower price point, and the amiibo card starter set has also been dropped by that same price. Several recently released amiibo based on The Legend of Zelda franchise have also been slashed to $19.99, including Sidon, Tulin, Yunobo, and Riju. However, it’s worth noting that those normally retail for $29.99, making it a smaller price drop.

Are These Amiibo Worth Buying?

image courtesy of nintendo, capcom

If you’re a fan of Street Fighter or Zelda, these discounts are pretty hard to beat. $19.99 is a much more reasonable price than we saw at launch, and anyone that was on the fence before should have a much easier time committing to a purchase now. It’s possible we could see the prices go lower in the future; when the Animal Crossing amiibo weren’t selling, many retailers cut the prices in an effort to clear out stock. That was a long time ago though, and it’s unusual to see amiibo drop any lower than $10 to $15 these days.

The thing about amiibo is, once Nintendo clears out stock, it can take a long time for replacements to be offered. We’ve seen a lot of older amiibo make a comeback over the years, but many others have not gotten that same treatment. For example, the Metroid: Samus Returns two-pack from 2017 has never gotten a second printing, and prices on the secondary market command well over $100. The gold Mega Man amiibo packaged with Mega Man Legacy Collection is another one that hasn’t ever returned, and still commands prices of $60 to $80. If you really want these Zelda or Street Fighter amiibo, you might want to keep that in mind.

Other Nintendo Deals

image courtesy of square enix

While at GameStop, Nintendo fans might want to look into some Square Enix games currently on sale. Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven is currently $29.99, while Dragon Quest III: HD-2D Remake can be found for $39.99. In both cases, those Nintendo Switch games have been dropped by $20. Nintendo Switch 2 owners will be happy to know that both games have performance upgrades available. Romancing SaGa 2 has a performance upgrade currently available for $9.99, while Dragon Quest III: HD-2D Remake has one completely free of charge.

Are you planning to take advantage of this deal on amiibo? Have you been waiting on a price drop to scoop these up? Share your thoughts with me down in the comments section!