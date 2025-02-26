Nintendo Leaker Still Seems to Be Teasing February Announcement

February is nearly at an end, with just a couple days left before the start of March. All month long, fans have held out hope that a Nintendo Direct might take place, as it has in past years. The odds of that happening seem pretty slim now, especially with a Pokemon Presents livestream set to take place on February 27th. However, a reliable leaker seems to be teasing some kind of announcement from Nintendo. Nate the Hate recently shared a poll to his YouTube channel, asking people if they’re still expecting an announcement this month. The timing is making people think he might have some kind of inside knowledge.

While this might sound like a stretch, or just copium on the part of Nintendo fans, there is a reason to believe that something is about to get announced. As noted by posters on the Gaming Leaks and Rumours subreddit, Nate the Hate has posted similar polls ahead of the announcements for a pair of Nintendo Direct presentations last year, as well as a tease about a hardware reveal in October, which turned out to be the Alarmo. Not only is there precedent for Nate using these polls to tease announcements, but the leaker has a pretty solid track record, announcing the reveal date for Nintendo Switch 2 before just about anyone.

kirby: planet robobot has been rumored for release on nintendo switch

Some fans are wondering if this will be a smaller reveal. Lately, there have been several rumors about a remaster of Kirby: Planet Robobot for Switch. If that really is the case, it’s possible we could get a small announcement through social media. That’s exactly how Nintendo announced Xenoblade Chronicles X, so it’s not unthinkable we could see something similar a few hours after tomorrow’s Pokemon Presents, or on Friday. Other fans are holding out hope that we’ll see a Nintendo Direct Mini dropped without any prior announcement.

As with any rumor, readers are advised to take this with a giant grain of salt. Nate the Hate never outright says that Nintendo has an announcement coming. It’s just that the poll’s existence has people speculating. It seems far too little too late, and several replies to the poll are from fans casting doubt about any kind of announcement. Others think there might be something even smaller than a new game announcement, like a classic title coming to Nintendo Switch Online.

If none of this comes to pass, Nintendo fans should still have an exciting few weeks ahead of them. Outside of tomorrow’s Pokemon Presents, we have Mario Day coming up on March 10th; last year saw the announcement of a sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie, as well as release dates revealed for two Nintendo Switch games. It seems likely Nintendo will have something to announce this year, and we could see announcements from partners like LEGO, as well. The biggest thing, however, is the Nintendo Direct on April 2nd, which will focus on Nintendo Switch 2.

Do you think Nintendo has anything left to reveal this month? Will we see anything other than the Pokemon Presents in February? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!