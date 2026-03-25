Nintendo Is Letting Players Start Its Next Big Switch Game Early (And For Free)

With all the hype around Switch 2 exclusives like Pokemon Pokopia, it can feel like the Switch era is already over. But Nintendo does actually have at least one more major game that’s hitting both the original Switch and Switch 2 this year. And it just so happens to be a highly anticipated follow-up to a beloved 3DS game. Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream is the sequel to 2013’s Tomodachi Life, and many Nintendo fans can’t wait to get their hands on it. While the game doesn’t release until April 16th, Nintendo just surprised gamers with an early preview of what’s to come.

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On March 25th, Nintendo shared a new free demo for Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream. This limited preview will let players check out the game early by creating a few Mii characters. These characters will transfer to the full game when it releases in April, so your work won’t be in vain. In fact, there’s even a special reward for players who jump into the demo ahead of the game’s full launch.

How to Play the Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Demo & Get a Free Reward

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Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream is an upcoming life sim for the Nintendo Switch. Like the original 3DS, players will create Mii characters in the classic Nintendo Wii style. Then, set them up on your carefully crafted island and control their lives. It’s a sort of chaotic Nintendo spin on games like The Sims, and fans of the original have been eagerly looking forward to the sequel’s upcoming release.

If you’re new to Tomodachi Life or want a refresher to get hyped before the new game comes out, you can check out the newly unveiled overview trailer below:

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Along with its sense of drama and humor, the appeal of Tomodachi Life comes from its customization. From custom-crafting every Mii on your island to designing the island itself, the game offers plenty of opportunities for players to flex their creative muscles. And that’s what the free demo will let fans try out early, as players can create 3 unique Mii characters before the game’s full release.

These Mii will be transferred to your full game when Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream comes out on April 16th. But that’s not all. You will also earn a special Hamster Costume in-game item for your Mii. So if you’re a completionist who needs to unlock everything in the games you play, you’ll definitely want to check out the demo. It’s also a good way to get a feel for the basics of Mii creation in the game, one of the core components of populating your island paradise.

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream releases on April 16th for the Nintendo Switch. It is playable on the Switch 2 via backwards compatibility. The game costs $59.99, and pre-orders are available now. Living the Dream is Game Voucher eligible, so if you happen to still have old vouchers you need to use, now’s your chance.

Are you looking forward to the new Tomodachi Life? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!