Nintendo Debuts New The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD Art

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD fans are counting down the days until Nintendo releases the game. On Twitter, the company is helping all those Switch players keep track of release day. Nintendo had its big E3 press conference this week that showcased a bit of the game during their Zelda coverage. Despite their excitement for the Wii title’s big re-release, a lot of fans were more focused on the sequel to The Legend of the Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Some footage got a special spot at the end of the Nintendo Direct. But, some fans wanted a bit more out of the yearly showcase. Funnily enough, when it comes to the upcoming sequel, players might want to revisit Skyloft because BOTW2 looks heavily influenced by the earliest game in the Zelda timeline.

Nintendo released dropped a new description of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, “Take to the skies, draw your sword, and experience the earliest story in the Legend of Zelda series. Join Link in his high-flying quest to save Zelda, a childhood friend who must confront her destiny. Soar between floating islands and descend to the treacherous surface world in this updated HD version of the Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword.”

“Swing your sword and angle your slashes to uncover and break through opponents’ defenses using intuitive motion controls. Link will match the angle of each strike you make with the Joy-Con controller, creating immersive swordplay that relies on strategy and accuracy. Movements feel smoother and more immediate thanks to the Nintendo Switch system’s increased processing power and HD graphics. Take advantage of the newly-added button only control scheme—perfect for playing in handheld mode or on the Nintendo Switch Lite system.”

