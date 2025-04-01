Nintendo Switch 2 Direct Runtime Revealed

It has been eight years since Nintendo graced gamers with its portable console hybrid the Nintendo Switch. Launching with the highly influential and critically acclaimed The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, it was a sort of return to form after the underwhelming Wii U. The company plans to follow that success with the Nintendo Switch 2, a new iteration of the beloved console that will hopefully improve certain facets of its predecessor.

The first look of the Nintendo Switch 2 revealed the new console while teasing some of its possible new functions. Some of the new changes that are clear as day are the new kickstand, the magnetic joy-con controllers, and the larger screen. Other new features like the mouse functionality for the new joy-con and the mysterious C-button seemed to be teased. Regardless, as revealed during that first look, we will finally know everything we need to know about the upcoming console tomorrow. Today, Nintendo revealed exactly when we can watch the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, as well as its runtime.

In a recent X post from the official Nintendo of America account, the company confirmed the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct will begin at 6 A.M. PT / 8 A.M. CT / 9 A.M. ET tomorrow, April 2nd. Additionally, it revealed the livestream will be approximately 60 minutes long. It also gave the leak eager fans can visit once the presentation begins. Anyone interested can follow the link right here.

Specifics on what the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct will cover are not revealed. The post only says it will give fans “a closer look” at the upcoming portable console hybrid. This makes sense as the company probably wants there to be announcements that will excite those looking forward to the console. With that being said, the first look teased at least one announcement that could be present at tomorrow’s presentation. We will probably get a formal reveal of the next Mario Kart game, which was briefly shown in the initial reveal.

It is also probable that the pre-order date for Nintendo Switch 2 will be revealed during tomorrow’s Direct. Rumors about the date have been circulating for some time now. There are currently two rumors that conflict with each other. A report from Insider Gaming suggests pre-orders will go live on April 9th. However, Best Buy Canada accidentally leaked that the pre-orders would go live the same day of the Direct, April 2nd, before promptly removing the page.

Another question that will surely be answered tomorrow is the price of the Nintendo Switch 2. Right now, prices for the base Nintendo Switch are $300, with OLED models costing $350. It is uncertain if Nintendo will keep its new console at this price point or raise it. Some rumors suggest the upcoming console might cost $400.

Are you excited for the Nintendo Switch 2? What are you hoping to see from the Direct tomorrow? Will Star Fox finally make its return? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.