Nintendo Switch 2 Games Reportedly Include Upgrade of Popular Switch Game

A new report about the Nintendo Switch 2 has relayed word of a popular Nintendo Switch game getting an upgraded port to the new Nintendo console. The Nintendo Switch 2 is expected to release sometime this year, though when exactly remains unclear. What games the Nintendo Switch 2 will be packing its debut year also remains a mystery. Not only has Nintendo not even teased a single game, but there have hardly been any rumors or leaks about Nintendo Switch 2 games.

There’s been some scuttlebutt, word of a new Pokemon game, a new version of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Metroid Prime 4, and the long-awaited release of a new Mario Kart. There’s even been mention of a 3D Mario, which could be the huge launch game akin to what Breath of the Wild was for the first Switch.

Another recent rumor about the Nintendo Switch 2 has claimed its launch lineup will be bigger than the Switch launch lineup. This won’t be achieved by launch games from Nintendo, but courtesy of more third-party support. An example of this third-party support may be coming the way of Hello Games.

According to a new rumor from Nintendo insider/leaker Nash Weedle, No Man’s Sky is getting a Nintendo Switch 2 upgrade. There’s no word when this upgraded port will release, but it will presumably be ready for launch of the Nintendo Switch 2 or at least within the release window of the new console.

For those unfamiliar with No Man’s Sky, it is massive action-adventure sandbox survival game that debuted back in 2016 via UK developer Hello Games. One of the most anticipated releases of its generation, it flopped and was muddied in controversy when it released for a variety of reasons. However, over time, through robust support from Hello Games, it restored its image and became one of the biggest comeback stories in the history of gaming, ultimately proving to be a massive commercial success for Hello Games. And it’s still being played by many in 2025, so it’s not surprising to hear it could be Nintendo Switch 2 bound.

The source of this new Nintendo Switch 2 information is a source that has proven reliable and reputable in the past, but they are also a source who is sometimes off the mark. To this end, be sure to take this Nintendo Switch 2 rumor with a grain of salt.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties — Hello Games and Nintendo — have commented on this rumor. We don’t suspect this will change as neither typically comments on rumor. If either does though, whatever is provided will be added to the story.

