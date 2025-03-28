Nintendo Switch 2 Leak Narrows Down Date for Pre-Orders

Fans of Nintendo have been anxiously awaiting the big news about the Nintendo Switch 2, which will all be announced on April 2nd. However, the biggest question on people’s minds, even before the initial reveal in January, is when they’ll be able to pre-order the upcoming console so they can secure it for release day. Given that the original Nintendo Switch was a hot commodity come its release, being sold out just about everywhere for months on end, it’s not surprising that many have their preferred retailer’s website locked and loaded. Well, according to a leak, it seems like it‘s not going to be the day everyone thinks it will be.

According to a report by Insider Gaming, a major United States-based retailer, which is not named in the article, had internal documents and emails regarding the Nintendo Switch 2 leaked. In them, they said that pre-orders will not go live on April 2nd, but a week after, on April 9th. Timing would be revealed during the Nintendo Direct for when pre-orders would go live. Still, a countdown clock would be on the page to get people to stay on it and wait for the exact moment they go live, with those who do get one receiving a special coin. The report is a bit awkward considering that just last week, Best Buy Canada accidentally leaked that the pre-orders would go live the same day of the Direct, April 2nd.

Furthermore, the leaks do corroborate previous reports that the Nintendo Switch 2 would be released in June, though no exact date was given. In addition, the retailer does mention in the documents and emails that they expect to sell out extremely fast, even with the many consoles Nintendo is rumored to have ready for launch. Granted, many other retailers around the world will also be getting stock for the console, so of course, many will need a lot to sell.

When it comes to consoles, it’s usually a rat race to get one on release day. More often than not, as was the case with the Xbox Series X|S and especially the PlayStation 5, consoles were a rarity to find, even months after they were originally released. Nintendo is definitely no stranger to selling out consoles, as they’ve had multiple smash hit systems that surpassed the demand thought needed. In total, according to last year, the Nintendo Switch has sold around 150 million units, just shy of the Nintendo DS’s 154 million. Despite analysts recently saying the Nintendo Switch 2 may not surpass the original Nintendo Switch, it’s still going to be quite the ride for those who want to get in on the Switch action as soon as they can.

Are you planning on pre-ordering a Nintendo Switch 2? Going to wait it out on release day? Or maybe just bide time until it goes on sale or when a new Mario or Zelda game comes out? Let us know in the comments below!