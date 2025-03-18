Nintendo Switch 2 Won’t Be as Successful as Switch 1, Says Analyst

The hype for the Nintendo Switch successor began long before the Nintendo Switch 2 got its big, official reveal. Despite giving fans a first look at the console in January, Nintendo is still keeping many of the finer details to themselves. What we do know confirms that the Nintendo Switch 2 will support backwards compatibility with many, but not all, games from the original Nintendo Switch console. While this is good news for fans eager to keep playing their favorite titles, it may not be the best indicator of sales performance for the Nintendo Switch 2.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to a new analyst report from Aldora’s Jost Van Dreunen, backwards compatibility could be part of what holds the Nintendo Switch 2 back at launch. Gamers can be slow to adopt new consoles due to the high cost of adding a new system, especially as early reports suggest that the Nintendo Switch 2 could have a price point around $500 or more. That’s why many console companies like to launch new consoles alongside a massive flagship title, to help encourage gamers to buy in early. As of now, we don’t know much about what shiny new games might be released alongside the Switch 2, but even so, whatever it is may not be enough to encourage buy-in.

What the Nintendo switch 2 will look like, whenever it gets here

According to Van Dreunen, the Nintendo Switch 2 offers only “relatively modest technical improvements” that will make gamers reluctant to pay up for its rumored hefty price tag. That, along with the fact that it may largely play the same games as a standard Nintendo Switch at launch, could lead consumers to hold off on buying the new console. Since Nintendo has only officially revealed a handful of new games for the Switch 2 so far, it does look like the launch could be lackluster without more to tempt players to a new system. None of these games are quite the massive properties like Legends of Zelda: Breath of Wild, though it’s possible Nintendo just hasn’t revealed their plans just yet.

Rumored Nintendo Switch 2 Specs Could Hold the Console Back

Though the full technical specs for the Nintendo Switch 2 haven’t been confirmed, leaks suggest that it will be more in line with prior-gen consoles like the PS4 and Xbox One. While this is a step up from the current Switch, which struggles to run modern games, it still lags behind current consoles. If this proves true, gamers may well opt to stick with their current system or upgrade to something with a bit more processing power than the Switch 2.

Right now, the Nintendo Switch family of systems has a few key things keeping players hooked in. One, the exclusivity of certain Nintendo games, including the Mario franchise and mainline Pokemon games. Second, it has something of a unique model in this day and age, with the ability for gamers to use it as a handheld console or dock for bigger screen play. Given that PlayStation and Xbox have let their attempts at handheld consoles fall by the wayside in recent years, Nintendo Switch has had relatively little competition in this regard. But with the Steam Deck rising in popularity and rumors of an Xbox handheld on the way, that could change for the Nintendo Switch 2.

valve’s steam deck is becoming more popular among handheld gamers

For now, much remains up in the air about the Nintendo Switch 2. So while some analysts think backwards compatibility and outdated hardware might hold it back, Nintendo could still have a few Nintendo Switch 2 surprises on the way.

Are you planning to get a Nintendo Switch 2 on release day, or will you wait to see what the new game lineup looks like? Let us know in the comments below!