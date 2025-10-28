Nintendo Switch 2 May Be Getting One of the Best RPGs of the Past Decade

The Nintendo Switch 2 could soon be the home to one of the greatest role-playing games released in the last decade. Since its release in June 2025, a multitude of titles have made their way to the Switch 2, and more are added all the time. One great source for the new console is games released relatively recently on other platforms, and one title in particular could be making the leap. Much of the news surrounding potential releases on the Switch 2 is unconfirmed rumors, but all indications suggest that one of the best RPGs released in the last ten years is on the list.

A leaker whose information has proven reliable in the past, NateTheHate2, revealed on X that Baldur’s Gate 3 was possibly in the works for Nintendo Switch 2. The reveal was in response to a question about whether or not Red Red Redemption 2 or Baldur’s Gate 3 were being ported to the console. “No update on RDR2. Have heard something on BG3 for SW2, but need more verification on it before I can share.” NateTheHate2 is known for providing legitimate leaks, having previously revealed the correct dates in advance of the Nintendo Direct and PlayStation State of Play events.

Baldur’s Gate 3 on Nintendo Steam 2 Would Make the Title Available to a Whole New Market

Image Courtesy of Larian Studios

High-profile games are regularly ported to numerous consoles as well as PC. Unfortunately, Baldur’s Gate 3 has yet to arrive on any of Nintendo’s platforms. Sony and Microsoft released the game on their systems, but it never found a home on the Nintendo Switch. It’s unclear as to why, but it could always be down to the hardware itself.

With rumors coming from a reliable leaker about it arriving on the Switch 2 — a much more powerful system — owners of the console who’ve been hoping to play it may have something to look forward to. It seems likely to happen, as Larian Studios released a native version of Baldur’s Gate 3 on the Steam Deck in September 2025. Baldur’s Gate 3 is already available on Steam, but now players have a portable option.

Larian Studios had difficulty porting Baldur’s Gate 3 to Microsoft’s Xbox Series S, causing it to arrive later than on PC. The issue was split-screen co-op mode, so there’s a possibility the Switch 2 could have similar problems. Regardless, the developer overcame them, releasing the DnD 5e-inspired revival of the Baldur’s Gate series on the platform four months after PC.

If Baldur’s Gate 3 is ported to the Switch 2, that will open the door to a group of gamers who’ve watched others play the game from the sidelines. As of writing, this remains a rumor, but given the source, there’s a good chance Switch 2 players will add Baldur’s Gate 3 to their libraries in the near future, increasing its sales beyond the 15 million+ copies already sold.

