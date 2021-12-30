Nintendo Switch Insider Teases Big Exclusive Games Releasing in 2022

A prominent Nintendo insider is teasing that Nintendo is set to have a huge 2022 in terms of software. In other words, Nintendo fans are going to be eating. It sounds like in addition to Bayonetta 3 and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, Nintendo has unannounced exclusives releasing next year, or at least some notable exclusive games that haven’t been penned for 2022 yet. Unfortunately, the tease doesn’t drop any specifics.

The tease comes the way of Nintendo leaker, Leaky Pandy, who claims that the “Nintendo Switch will have substantial exclusive games regularly all year.” Adding to this, and seemingly speaking generally, Leaky Pandy notes that there will be many sequels released this year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Many franchises will get new installments this year (many of them already announced, so you get the idea) but it will be interesting to see how the significant number of new titles do against them.”

Again, it remains to be seen what all of these games will be, but the suggestion is Nintendo fans aren’t fully aware of some of the big games planned to drop in 2022, and this tease alone is enough to have Nintendo fans excited. And Nintendo needs to have a big 2022, after having a fairly quiet 2021. While Nintendo fans were treated to Metroid Dread and a couple of other games, the lineup of titles didn’t compare to the lineup Nintendo usually offers. In fact, you could argue 2021 was the first year in the console’s existence where not a single system seller was released.

For more coverage on all things Nintendo — including the latest Switch news, rumors, leaks, and speculation — click here or, alternatively, check out the relevant and recent links right below:

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things gaming.