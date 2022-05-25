Nintendo Switch Users Surprised With Stealth Release of 1999 Classic

✖

Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users have been surprised with a stealth release of a 1999 classic. The 90s was a great era for gaming, especially for Nintendo fans. During the final decade of the 20th century, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Super Mario 64, Super Smash Bros, GoldenEye 007, Super Mario Kart, Earthbound, Star Fox, Super Mario World, Super Metroid, Banjo-Kazooie, Pokemon Snap, Resident Evil 2, and many more all-time classics released in the 90s. In 1999 specifically, Chrono Cross, Donkey Kong 64, Final Fantasy VIII, Mario Party, Pokemon Gold and Silver, Soulcalibur, Shenmue, Silent Hill, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater, Ape Escape, and the aforementioned Super Smash Bros all released. Also in 1999, Biomotor Unitron released via developer Yumekobo and publisher SNK for the NEO Geo Pocket Color, and it's this Neo Geo game that's been stealth released via the Nintendo eShop.

The RPG meets dungeon-crawler was largely received warmly when it released in 1999 and performed well enough to get a sequel that released in 2000, but only in Japan, with the sequel never making it to western markets as SNK went bankrupt around this time. That was 22 years ago though. Now it's available on the Nintendo eShop for just $7.99.

"Players take on the role of Unitron pilots as they explore dungeons to acquire various materials," reads an official pitch of the game. "These dungeons change their appearance every time a pilot enters them. A Unitron's shape changes according to the pilot's level – new weapons can be developed by synthesizing materials and parts, so everyone can create their own Unitron! In the arena, the hall of fame of Unitron Masters, the strongest enemies gather, and players can battle it out with the strongest Unitron for the glorious title of 'Master of Masters'. The instruction manual included with the game is for the Neo Geo Pocket Color version. Therefore, some specifications may differ on Nintendo Switch. Trading functions are not implemented."

