Nintendo Switch Online Reveals New Animal Crossing and Mario Kart Freebies

Over the last few weeks, Nintendo Switch Online subscribers have had the opportunity to snag custom icons that wouldn't otherwise be available. With the month of May upon us, Nintendo has pulled back the curtain on new icons based on Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Technically speaking, subscribers must spend Platinum points to get these icons, but each one costs just 10 points, while backgrounds and frames only cost 5 points. Nintendo tends to make Platinum points incredibly easy to come by, and these icons are a really fun way for players to go with something different!

Nintendo revealed these new icons in a pair of Tweets tonight, which can be found embedded below.

All of the new Animal Crossing: New Horizons icons are available through June 6th, and feature residents that have birthdays in the month of May. Icons based on Mario Kart 8 Deluxe are being handled a little bit differently, as each week will feature a new set of racers and backgrounds based on the game, while a set of special frames will be available all month long. The current batch of icons features racers such as Mario, Luigi, Wario, Cat Peach, and more. There are still icons based on Kirby and the Forgotten Land, but readers should note that those will only be available for a few more days!

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers in need of Platinum points have a few easy ways of doing so. During the month of May, a quick 50 points can be obtained by playing Kirby Super Star on the Super NES app (which is included as part of your subscription). Splatoon 2 owners can also snag another 100 Platinum points by playing the game through May 9th. Of course, those that prefer physical rewards to digital ones can always use their Platinum points on the My Nintendo Store, instead. The store currently has rewards based on several different games, including Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, and Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

