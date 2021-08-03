Nintendo Switch Online Update Released, Here's What It Does

✖

A new Nintendo Switch Online app update is live on both iOS and Android, releasing version 1.12.0 to all users of the app. That said, the update doesn't come alongside new free SNES games nor free NES games, but it does come with some tweaks, though nothing super substantial or game-changing.

More specifically, with the update, Nintendo has made changes to the display during voice chat. In addition to this "minor issues have been resolved." What exactly this means, remains unclear. Nintendo doesn't specify what these minor issues are or how they've been resolved. That said, if they were noteworthy, Nintendo would have presumably outlined said tweaks.

Lastly, the update made it so the system requirements have been updated. In this case, they are now iOS 12.0 / Android 6.0 or higher. Below, you can check out the update's full patch notes:

Changes to the display during voice chat have been applied.

Minor issues have been resolved.

System requirements have been updated to iOS 12.0 / Android 6.0 or higher.

If the new update does anything other than this, Nintendo doesn't make note of it. Nintendo is infamous for not posting complete patch notes, so if we learn of any other tweaks, improvements, or additions, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

