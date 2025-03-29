New York Times Wordle Tips and Answer for March 29th

For those taking the day to relax inside or take advantage of the nice weather outside, there is no better time to tap on your NYT app and continue your game streaks. The New York Times puzzles have been around for quite some time, with games such as Connections and Strands being brought in over the past few years, but nothing beats the classic Wordle. Sure, we might be biased, but let’s face it, we all love a guessing game that brings the right amount of challenge to an easy-going day. Yesterday’s puzzle wasn’t too difficult, and today’s won’t be either. March 29th’s NYT Wordle is looking to be somewhat challenging, so in any case, we’ve got the hints and the solution for today’s word.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As we already know, Wordle has been gaining popularity ever since its debut four years ago, and is still going strong with over 2,000 puzzles. While we aren’t sure if some final words have been used more than once, it still leaves players guessing every day. Each puzzle offers players the chance to guess a five-letter word that has to be solved within six guesses, with some feedback given each time you make a prediction. Feedback is presented by gray, yellow, and green blocks, which can be used to make the best call for the final word.

If you’re like me, some days I like to spend doomscrolling on my phone. Look, it happens to the best of us, but you could use all that time to find a word for Wordle. All you need to do is find a five-letter word. If you want to be within the moment, you could use the word ‘phone’ as there’s no harm in being self-aware. My starting word for today is ‘sword’ since we got our first update regarding the release date of The Legend of Zelda live-action movie. It’s as if the Hylian gods blessed us, as we got a trifecta of positive feedback with two green and one yellow block.

I couldn’t help but Link it to the movie news.

The word ‘sword’ was a wise choice, since we got one yellow block with O and two green blocks with S and R. These letters do make it easier to figure out the solution, since there aren’t many options with these specific consonants and vowels. In any case, we’ve provided the final answer below.

The solution for The New York Times Wordle for March 29th is “Sorry.” An easy solve, but a nice tease to a perhaps slightly harder week as we enter a new one. As always, we will be back with another puzzle piece tomorrow to go along with your morning coffee or afternoon tea, since no judgment for sleeping in on Sunday. Keep up the good work, players.