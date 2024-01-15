Official Call of Duty Mister Peeks Plush Keeps You Safe In The Dark Place

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The world is a dangerous place, but this official Activision-Blizzard Call of Duty Mister Peeks plush can keep you safe. How? You don't want to know. Also don't even think about shooting it, because it won't spawn any loot. What will it spawn? You don't want to know.

If you're unfamiliar, Mister Peeks, aka the Mystery Box Bunny is a terrifying stuffed rabbit that's featured in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Call of Duty: Vanguard and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Zombies modes. Mister Peeks also appears in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 as an easter egg within the Urzikstan map. If you want to get one of these cuddly 9-inch Mister Peeks plushies for yourself, you can order one starting today right here at the Call of Duty Shop priced at $25. To make things extra creepy, you can carry the plush around while wearing an official Mister Peeks hoodie. or t-shirt.

What's In Store for Call of Duty: Warzone in 2024?

Call of Duty: Warzone is expected to get even more major changes in 2024 with Rebirth Island and Fortune's Keep scheduled to make a return at some point in the new year. These were fan-favorite maps for Resurgence, a mode that allows you to respawn so long as you have a teammate alive. Rumors also suggest Verdansk will make a return in the future, likely alongside the new Black Ops game coming out in 2024. This should provide ample map variety to the battle royale, something that was a huge issue in the previous iteration of the game as there was only one core battle royale map at a time and a couple of Resurgence maps. Hopefully we won't lose any Warzone maps to make up for the new ones, but we'll have to wait and see.

