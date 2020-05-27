Official PS4 Tournaments With Exclusive Prizes Are Starting Soon

More PlayStation 4 tournaments are starting up soon with some special prizes like themes, avatars, and cash prizes available to those who participate and do well in them. These Open Series tournaments follow the rollout of the console’s Challenger Series tournaments feature from last year and will feature the game the competitions first started with – Mortal Kombat 11 – and several others for players to choose from. The competitions begin on June 1st and will take place throughout the month with some of the tournaments broadcasted in streams hosted by PlayStation, and some competitors will have the chance to move onto tournaments with higher stakes.

PlayStation introduced the Open Series tournaments this week and gave an overview of what to expect from them including the games that would be involved in the tournaments. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, EA Sports FIFA 20, Mortal Kombat 11, Warface, NBA 2K20, SoulCalibur VI, and BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle will all be part of the tournament options, so there’s essentially something for everyone no matter what type of competitive game you’ve been dabbling in.

The Open Series will occur weekly and then culminate into a Monthly Final,” PlayStation said. “Compete in the weekly qualifiers to earn your way to the Monthly Final for a top finish, or if you couldn’t make it all the way, come back next month to compete in your favorite game again and see what new prizes you can win!”

PS4 Tournaments: Open Series — Starting June 1, compete in participating titles for a shot at rewards like PS4 themes, avatars, and cash prizes. Details: https://t.co/fy0aQo8b3H pic.twitter.com/8VpoMrL67t — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 26, 2020

Just as the Challenger Series tournaments were handled, these competitions are open to anyone who wants to participate. Open Series tournaments will happen weekly with monthly finals for those who qualify. Different rewards will be available each month, but some of the prizes mentioned include PlayStation 4 themes for those who compete, special versions of those themes for those who do well, even better themes and avatars for those who qualify for monthly finals, and the best prizes for those who finish in the top spots.

If you win a weekly qualifier in any game except Modern Warfare, you’ll get $100. Be among the best during a monthly final and you’ll win from a share of $1,000 or more, PlayStation’s overview of the competition said.

To start with these tournaments, all you have to do is visit the “Events” tab on the PlayStation 4 console’s main menu. You can see a more detailed breakdown of the rewards as well as information on how to participate here.

